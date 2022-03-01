Belafonte’s breakthrough album Calypso (1956) was the first million-selling LP by a single artist? Belafonte has won three Grammy Awards (including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award), an Emmy Award, and a Tony Award. In 1989, he received the Kennedy Center Honors.
Happy 95th birthday to Harry Belafonte!
DID YOU KNOW…
