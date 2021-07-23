David Kirkman grew up reading Milestone Comics and watching the Static Shock cartoon series, launched in 1993 by African-American writers and illustrators who wanted black children to see superheroes who looked like them. The series, owned by DC Comics, included a genius inventor named “Hardware,” who crafted a high-tech, armored suit to fight crime.
Now, at 26, Kirkman has brought Hardware to life in a live-action film with more than 120 special effects, original music by London Composer NIR PERLMAN and more than 2.5 million fans worldwide who can’t wait to see it.
Kirkman says, “This work is really about reclaiming the black imagination and controlling our narratives. Milestone Comics really stood for that and showcased it, launching their company with the character of Hardware. Saint Louis Club has been incredibly supportive of that mission. With our particular take on the character and the world, both fans of the original comics and the casual moviegoer will be able to enjoy the film.”
The wait ends this weekend with a two-day, three-screening Red-Carpet World Premiere hosted by the Saint Louis Club in Clayton. During his pre-production planning, Kirkman told a colleague, “I need a shooting location that looks like a billionaire’s home.” His colleague replied, “Have you seen the Saint Louis Club?” The rest is Hollywood history. Kirkman filmed much of his “Hardware” dialog and even his superhero combat choreography on the Club’s elegant 16th floor.
Saint Louis Club General Manager Mike Brady recalls, “David’s request to film at the Club came at the right time, during our mandated COVID closure. Normally, we host as many as 2,100 events per year, so we wouldn’t have had the space. This qualifies as something good that came out of COVID.”
There will be three chances to meet the stars, see the suit and pose for photos: Friday (July 23) and Saturday (July 24) evenings, red carpet arrivals begin at 7pm, and Saturday afternoon (July 24) at 1pm, at the Saint Louis Club in Clayton, 7701 Forsyth Blvd. in Clayton (SW corner of Forsyth & Hanley).
Enter an online drawing for tickets to see the film and to win Hollywood-worthy swag bags. Email: redcarpet@stlclub.com with name & phone number by 5 p.m. Friday, July 23rd for a chance to win tickets. Write “Swag” in the subject line.
