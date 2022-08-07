The Rev. Mike McClure, who performs as singing sensation Pastor Mike Jr., has become a household name outside the gospel genre after dominating the 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards on July 16 in Atlanta.
The 38-year-old pastor of Rock City Church in Forestdale, Alabama won in six of the eight categories in which he was nominated.
He scored wins as Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Contemporary Male Artist of the Year. His works were honored as Contemporary Album of the Year and Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year, as well as Album of the Year for “I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol. 1.”
McClure recently charted his third consecutive No. 1 song on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with “Amazing,” a religious cover of the Gnarles Barkley’s 2006 hit song, “Crazy.”
He performed “Amazing” at the 2021 Stellar Awards, where he was named artist of the year. The song was at number one for two weeks in May 2022. He also performed it during a 2022 Super Bowl Gospel concert broadcast in Los Angeles special with CeeLo Green.
McClure told the Christian Post his history is steeped in the church and gospel music.
His grandfather, Bishop Calvin Woods, was the president of Dr. Martin Luther King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He added that he led worship at his father's ministry and revival events.
"My entire life. I've loved God,” he said.
"I come from a family that was in rich tradition. My father was a pastor, so serving God and loving people has been embedded in my DNA.”
He said his goal is “push [people] to Jesus.
“Gospel music is the only genre of music where the message plus the melody equals a miracle. For me, the problem isn't music. It isn't the gospel. Sometimes, we have this weird way of making people feel unworthy of the Gospel,” he said.
CeCe Winans, Jonathan McReynolds, and Mali Music also had triumphant nights, winning three awards, respectively.
Winans’ album, “Believe For It,” helped her win Producer of the Year, Praise and Worship Album of the Year as well as Praise and Worship Song of the Year. Winans led all nominees with a total of nine nominations.
McReynolds and Mali Music’s collaborative EP, “Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP,” won Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year and Special Event Album of the Year.
Tamela Mann and Ricky Dillard each won two awards.
Dillard received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. Singer Candi Staton was given the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award and producer Aaron Lindsey received the Aretha Franklin Icon Award.
The Stellar Awards will premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 7 on BET, BET Her, and BET International. The broadcast will be syndicated in local markets between Aug. 13 and Sept. 11, 2022.
