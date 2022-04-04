Grammy Winners

Notable African American winners of 2022 Grammy Awards include (clockwise left to right):  Jon Batiste, We Are, Album of The Year; SZA and Dojo Cat, Kiss Me More, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance; Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales, Best R&B Album; Beby Keem & Kendrick Lamar (not pictured), Family Ties, Best Rap Performance; HER, Fight for You, Best Traditional R&B Performance, performs with Lenny Kravitz; Silk Sonic, 'Dmile' Emile II & Bruno Mars and co-producers, Leave the Door Open, Song of The Year.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.