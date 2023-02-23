Fashion stylist, jewelry designer, Yoro Style & Creations owner Yolanda “Yoro” Newson and Black creatives shine like diamonds at the Saint Louis Galleria Dillard’s.
Newson has gathered 13 designers and artists for a showcase inside Saint Louis Galleria throughout Black History Month called “Black Creatives in The Lou.”
“Sometimes Black creatives in the community don’t have a voice or a platform,” Newson said.
“For Dillard’s to be open to allow us to do this, I was ecstatic about it. I wanted to do it for our community and for our designers.
“I scanned Instagram and Facebook to see who was poppin and who was doing what. There were people I [also] knew that I wanted to work with. I tapped them on the shoulder and told them to ‘get ready.’”
Cameron Williams, an illustrator and creative director known as “Art Culture King” said his pieces are based on his relationship with his son and an ongoing health battle.
“I was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. I'm not scared, but I’m thankful because it's giving me a chance to focus on this art. I'm thankful to still be here standing in front of you all, and thank you for this opportunity,” he said with tears in his eyes.
“I’m fighting through it because of my son.”
Jasmine Stocking, Designs by J Stocking’s owner, says inspiration for an electric blue dress she has on display “comes from the stages of life,” the theme of her upcoming fashion showcase in April.
“The theme is butterflies and metamorphosis. I want to inspire people to continue and know whatever stage they’re in is not a [permanent] state. They should carry on until they get to their end result and fulfill their purpose,” she said.
LaRoyce Byrd, owner of the mother-daughter brand, Roi and Rik, designed a colorful pastel knitted cardigan accompanied with a matching skirt.
“I want you to feel happy when you wear my pieces and I want you to feel happy when you see them, so I do use a lot of color to evoke happy emotions,” Byrd said.
Adjo Honsou-Piper, owner of Tribe 228, features a piece from her new Cage Collection. Her inspiration comes from feeling “caged” herself because of the coronavirus pandemic, moving out of her apartment into a new house, and starting a new job with Pfizer.
“I was feeling this feeling of, ‘how do I channel this?’” Honsou-Piper said.
[The dress] is very versatile and accentuates what you’re wearing at the same time while also revealing whatever you wanna feel underneath.”
Myiesha Henderson, owner of Clothes by Eesh, created a two-piece suit, with a hat featuring a collage of mixed prints.
“I wanted to do a bold print, and I’ve been on this collage patchy aesthetic lately which is in my most recent collection I’m working on,” Henderson said.
“I added in a hat at the last minute cause I felt like it was missing something.”
Newson created Black Creatives in the Lou to be an informational engine for Black creatives in St. Louis to collaborate and share information and ideas with each other.
“I share. I’m an open book,” Newson said.
“If I got it, I’ll show you. Or I will get someone else that can help you."
Black Creatives in the Lou Black History Month exhibit is on display on the second floor of Saint Louis Galleria Dillard’s now through Feb. 28.
