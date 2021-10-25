Nathanael Brown, an award-winning choral director and saxophonist, led his group to a first-place finish in a 2013 How Sweet The Sound regional competition and then a spot in the finale.
It helped his career blossom, but the competition ended after a six-year run, “leaving a void that was calling to be filled,” Brown said.
Brown, who is now Gentle Giant Music Ministries CEO, said his experience in the event propelled his passion for reinvigorating it.
How Sweet The Sound The music competition, which awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to promising artists throughout the nation, will relaunch next year with the finals planned for June 4, 2022, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
"What a sweet sound to be bringing back How Sweet The Sound," Brown said.
"Not only will it give a big stage to individual and collaborating artists, but it will also help raise awareness about an undervalued, uniquely American artform.
“This is a particularly auspicious moment to be reinvigorating this brand. When you spread the gospel, you're spreading good news – the word of God. Living during these challenging times, we can all use more hope and inspiration."
Hosting and performing at the event will be distinguished songwriter/producer/composer
Donald Lawrence, a former leader of the Tri-City Singers and winner of 30 Stellar Awards, four Dove Awards and a Grammy, will host and perform.
“I am thrilled to be returning to the How Sweet The Sound stage,” said Lawrence, who served as host during the competition’s inaugural run.
“We plan to make this a 'big tent' event, attracting religious and non-religious consumers. That's the thing about Gospel, it's really universal, helping shape artforms from hip hop, to jazz, to blues. The new How Sweet The Sound will embrace this diversity, lifting up participants from all walks of life.”
The competitions will include large choirs, small choirs/groups, soloist, and dancers.
How Sweet The Sound registration is open through December 31, 2021. There is no cost to register; participants must be 18 years of age or older. visit www.howsweetthesound.com.
