Don’t sleep on the power the internet has. One can be locally known today and a national superstar tomorrow.
William “DJ TeamLilWill” Martin, a local artist and DJ, attains viral popularity and success from his hip-hop-fused gospel mixes on social media, especially TikTok. Some of his most viewed videos are Tasha Cobbs’ ‘Put A Praise On It,” mixed with Crime Mob’s “Rock Ya Hips,” Kirk Franklin’s “Love Theory,” mixed with Choppa’s “Choppa Style,” and Mary Mary’s “Heaven,” mixed with Travis Porter’s “Bring It Back.”
His journey with mixing instrumentals of known rap songs with celebrated praise & worship music started around 2014 when he would only receive about 20 likes and 120-something views on his Facebook videos. Defeat didn’t get the best of him with the initial reception. He flipped the low engagement into motivation, remained consistent, and continued to apply pressure.
His life changed for the better on December 31, 2021. Before driving to Alabama for a wedding, he uploaded a video mixing Big Boogie’s “In Session” with Vashawn Mitchell’s “Nobody Greater” on TikTok.
Once en route to the wedding, he noticed his notifications were blowing up nonstop. Unaware of what was happening, he called his wife and asked her to check the views on the video. When she called him, he learned the views went from 700 to 56,000, which caught them both by surprise.
He pulled to the nearest gas station to look at the views and was amazed by the ordeal.
“I said I might be onto something,” said DJ TeamLilWill. “I posted another video, and that same church invited me back to DJ their first service of the year.”
The support from the Boogie and Mitchell mix video has opened the doors to many incredible opportunities for DJ TeamLilWill, and he’s excited about it all.
“I always said if I go viral, I want it to be for something good,” he said. “The Shade Room, other blogs, and celebrities have reposted my videos. I was invited to DJ at The Stellar Awards, I’ve been invited on podcasts, etc.”
The Black church’s reception to his mixes has been positive. He said he thought he would receive backlash at first since the mixes incorporated secular music, but nothing but good things have been said about them.
“Initially, when it took off, people said this is going to make me wanna twerk or go to church,” he said. “Every gospel artist’s instrumental I’ve used said they love it. I haven’t had anyone say ‘don’t do my song like that.’”
TeamLilWill said he lives by the motto “Saved but Ratchet.” He said it means he believes in the gospel and teachings of God and lives according to his word, but he’s not perfect.
“We all have our own flaws and do different things, but that doesn’t mean you’re not “saved” or God doesn’t love you,” he said. “Saved but ratchet is about giving people grace because we’re all living by a little grace. Imagine if all of us sinned one time and went straight to hell. That would be crazy. Everybody would be in hell.
He grew up playing the drums, keys, and bass at church. His first DJing gig was for a wedding, but he didn’t take the profession seriously until 2014. In addition to DJing, he’s also an artist. He released his first single, “Wave Check,” produced by DJ Cuddy, featuring East St. Louis’ Fresco Kane in 2019.
He recently released “Glad For Me,” featuring St. Louis natives Bradd Young and Reggie Son.
“It’s a great feel-good song, and it's being received very well,” DJ TeamLilWill said.
His new acclaimed fame has kept him booked and busy. He’s now gospel rapper 1K Phew’s official DJ, he has the Saved But Ratchet brunch tour coming soon to cities near and far, and he’s also been booked by the Black Christian Influencers for a retreat in Panama this month.
He is an open format DJ covering weddings and bar mitzvahs, you name it. His goal is to DJ at bigger-scale events such as arenas and festivals.
DJ TeamLilWill’s merchandise and more information about him are available at https://djteamlilwill.com/.
