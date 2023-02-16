Lift Every Voice And Sing: Celebrating Black Excellence program is honoring local and national Black change makers of yesterday and today, and future history makers.
On February 24, 2023, the Lift Every Voice And Sing program will feature local talent, three-time Emmy Award-winning storyteller and author Bobby Norfolk at the Westport Playhouse Theater.
There will be three showings, with 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. curtains.
Program coordinator Dr. Vanessa Howard, Harris-Stowe State University clinical director for field experience pre-service, says the program helps students honor the legacy and achievements of African-Americans.
“It starts with teaching kids, because as they grow and learn they can go back and make the changes our country needs,” said Howard.
Howard noticed a “lack of zeal” in the education system during Black History Month.
“It’s not enough to learn about Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. or put pictures on the wall. “Lift Every Voice And Sing is designed to highlight all the contributors to Black history. We need to take value in educating our students about Black history,” she said.
“Our education system needs to take pride in celebrating our culture too.”
The opening of the program portrays a journey across the Atlantic Ocean to Africa. Drummer Kenya Ajanaku takes guests on the voyage to the largest continent through the sounds of a drum solo.
The history of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often called the Black National Anthem, is woven into the show, as are the works of Carter G. Woodson.
Howard includes a spiritual praise dance performance by Quincy Fielding, and a reading by Nala Rachel from her book “Nala: Life And Times Of A Curious Kid.”
The stories of St. Louis icons Tina Turner and Josephine Baker Howard will be highlighted in the program, along with the legal battle for freedom by Dred and Harriett Scott.
Faye Collins of Faye In The City, a social media content creator, will serve as host.
“I hope Lift Every Voice And Sing will help create a feeling of togetherness in our neighborhoods. A time for all of us to learn, share and have more memories of fun and laughter,” she said.
“So many spaces only honor what is considered mainstream Black History. They’re not really honoring us. ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ pays homage to the whole story,” said Collins.
Nala Rachel, a third grade student at [] said “ We get to celebrate people who are Black, who saved the world.”
She said she enjoys learning the story of Harriet Tubman. Born into slavery, Tubman escaped and subsequently made some 13 missions to rescue approximately 70 slaves, including family and friends.
“Black history is not just for February, Black history is just as important as traditional American history. In fact, it is American history, " Howard said.
“We need to honor our past so that we can have a better future,”
Tickets can be purchased at this link.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter for the St. Louis American.
