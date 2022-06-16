When Jeffrey Blair and his wife Pamela Blair realized the date they selected for the grand opening of EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore fell on Juneteenth, they took it as a sign of approval from ancestors.
“It was like, ‘maybe we are supposed to do this,’” he said. “At first we weren’t sure. We didn’t have any experience with bookstores – and people were buying their books from Amazon. Seven years later, we are still here.”
On Sunday, June 19th, EyeSeeMe will have a joint celebration for their seventh anniversary and Juneteenth in the parking lot of their University City store (6951 Olive Blvd).
“We will have fun – a lot of activities for the whole family,” Blair said. “We will also share information about the significance of the commemoration. It is not just a day off or a carnival.”
They will honor Juneteenth and “have some reflection on why we are here.”
“We are standing on the shoulders of giants,” Blair said. “They came out of chattel slavery – legal bondage. And if you study Reconstruction, we had so many individuals – in all levels of government and in every industry – make so much progress and so many contributions before Jim Crow.”
Watching the positive impact of teaching their own four children about the achievements of Black people in the past and present and wanting to provide those resources to other young people was among the original motivations for the Blairs to open EyeSeeMe.
“What our forefathers did right out of bondage was astonishing,” Blair said. “They had to learn how to read. They had to teach each other how to read while learning how to build their lives. They did the work – and took advantage of every opportunity to not have freedom just be on paper, but to actually live free and to build their cities and communities.”
Much has changed since the Blairs took the leap with EyeSeeMe. They opened less than a year after the death of Michael Brown compelled the community to protest relentlessly in the name of police reform. Their bookstore offered a counter narrative to the negative stereotypes being assigned to those within the movement, and the people who became hashtags due to fatal encounters with law enforcement. EyeSeeMe went viral a few years later after a young boy named Sidney Keys III was filmed by his mother Winnie Thompson while there reading a book by a Black author. Keys was truly captivated by the title because he saw an image of his likeness on the cover.
The community response to EyeSeeMe led to them to move to a larger location in 2019. They tripled the size of their store to accommodate more books and additional programming for the community. They had high hopes and huge expectations for their future. “We said, ‘in 2020, we are going to hit it big,” Blair said. “And then COVID happened. It really pulled the rug out from under us.”
Things did shift for EyeSeeMe. Like the rest of the world, the changes that came were beyond what anyone could have expected – and impossible to prepare for.
“It was really tough. We weren’t sure we were going to make it through,” Blair said.
They launched a GoFundMe campaign, which saved their business. “It felt good that when we told the community that we were risking having to close our doors – that even though they were dealing with COVID –people took time to really support us,” Blair said. “That made the difference of us being able to survive.”
They revamped their business model in real time, making a pivot to focus on online sales. During the shutdown, EyeSeeMe became more of a warehouse/fulfillment center for their expanded digital presence.
Restored by a movement
At the onset of the pandemic, EyeSeeMe was facing closure. But a miraculous thing happened with world’s response to the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. They saw an exponential surge in sales from those seeking to arm themselves with resources and knowledge necessary for change.
“We had hundreds of thousands of orders come in,” Blair said. “That’s really good because that is why we opened the bookstore in the first place.”
They were realizing their intention of providing information to offer a better understanding of race and racism, and to have diverse books for children of all colors.
“Black children need to see people who look like them in the books, but also non-African Americans need diversity in their collection as well so they can have a sense about other people – and battle stereotypes,” Blair said. “We were really able to fulfill our mission during that year.”
With those protests, came a heightened interest in the Black experience. This year, EyeSeeMe’s anniversary celebration comes on the eve of the Juneteenth Federal Holiday.
“I just left the bank and there was a sign that said, ‘We will be closed on Monday, June 20th because of a national holiday,’” Blair said. “And at first, in my mind, I was like, ‘what holiday is that?’”
He is encouraged by the recognition, but cautious about the possibility for the holiday to be co-opted for corporate gain.
“When the original Juneteenth took place it was about coming together to empower one another,” Blair said. “How do we really put ourselves, our children and our nation in a position to ensure that the next 400 years in this country are better for us than the last 400? What barriers do we need to break down? What opportunities do we need to take advantage of? Juneteenth is the perfect opportunity to have those discussions.”
As he reflects on his family’s EyeSeeMe journey, Blair could not overstate his gratitude – to the St. Louis region as well as people and organizations that have cultivated relationships, established partnerships and provided support to help sustain EyeSeeMe and its mission.
He describes Sunday’s festivities as an opportunity to celebrate the victories of the past and reaffirm the commitment to work towards a more equitable future.
“Think of it as a relay race,” Blair said. “We are taking it from our forefathers, running the race that we have in front of us and passing it on – hopefully in a better position to the next generation that is coming up. I feel proud and honored to be a part of that tradition.”
The EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore 7th Anniversary/Juneteenth Celebration will take place from 12 noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 19th in the parking lot of EyeSeeMe, 6951 Olive Blvd in University City. For more information, visit www.eyeseeme.com or call (314) 349-1122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.