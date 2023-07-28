Jamie Foxx used an Instagram post on July 22, 2023, to set the record straight about his mysterious illness and recovery – sort of.
Foxx did not disclose what health ailment he says almost took his life earlier this year and shared that he remains on the road to recovery.
“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” a noticeable thinner Foxx said during the video.
“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”
Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement on Instagram on April 12 said the Academy Award winning actor was recovering after a "medical complication" the day prior.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."
Foxx was set to film an upcoming movie “Back In Action” with Cameron Diaz, when he was hospitalized. Production for the movie was shut down.
In May, Corinne Foxx posted on Instagram “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support.”
Foxx said in his video that Corinne and his sister should be credited with saving his life.
“To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video,” he said.
“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight; they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”
Several media outlets have reported that Foxx had been in Chicago where he had undergone medical treatment at a facility that specializes in rehabilitation care for patients with physical impairments, brain, or spine injuries.
Earlier on Friday before the video hit Instagram, Foxx had posted a photo of himself on top of a gold Formula 1 racing car labeled “BETMGM,” an online sports betting company that Foxx endorses on television commercials.
“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” Foxx wrote in the caption.
The inaugural Las Vegas Gran Prix F1 race is scheduled for the evening of Sunday, Nov. 18.
Foxx also addressed the online social media idiocy that included him being blind or that he died and was replaced by a clone created with Artificial Intelligence.
“As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work,” he said.
Foxx ended the video with an emotional plea for understanding.
“I love everybody, and I love all of the love that I got. If you see me out from now on and every once in a while, I just burst into tears. It’s just because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.