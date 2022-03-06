The actor Johnny Brown best known for his portrayal of Booker, a rascally housing project superintendent on Good Times, died Wednesday. Good Times, the ‘70s sitcom, a spinoff of Maude, portrayed the struggles and relationships of a Black family living in the projects. It had echoes in it of A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry’s play about a Black family living on Chicago’s South side, the first play written by a Black woman to be produced on Broadway.
The news of Brown’s death on March 2, 2022, was confirmed on Instagram by his daughter Sharon Catherine Brown on Friday. She wrote, "Our family is devastated… We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable… Dad was the absolute best.” Details of Brown’s death have not been made public.
Brown made guest appearances on Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In, The Flip Wilson Show, The Jeffersons and Martin.
