The remainder of June is jumping with energy.
It's Black Music Month, Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18, Juneteenth is Monday, June 19, and it's also Pride Month.
You will be anything but bored during the month, and you’re sure to find something that appeals to you. Check out St. Louis American’s list below of various events and activities happening throughout the month.
15
Kalonda Kay, St. Louis singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer will be performing on City Winery St. Louis’ mainstage. Doors open at 6 pm, and the show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information visit,https://citywinery.com/stlouis/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=STL-Kalonda-Kay-Thursday-6-15-23&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=.
16
City Winery St. Louis presents The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. Live in concert. The New Orleans’ premier Mardi Gras Indian Funk ensemble presents the legacy and preservation of NOLA music and black masking culture. Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 8 pm. Find more details:https://citywinery.com/stlouis/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=STL-The-Rumble-6-16-23-8pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=
17
City Winery presents Rahsaan Patterson live in concert at 7 pm, doors open at 5 pm; and at 10:30 pm, doors open at 9:30 pm. Patterson released his seventh studio album, “Heroes & Gods” in 2019. He’s been praised by Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, and more. Find more details about the shows: https://citywinery.com/stlouis/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=STL-Rahsaan-Patterson-Saturday-6-17-23-1030pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=.
Arica’s Birthday Bash featuring Blvck Spvde: Unplugged, 8 p.m., The Dark Room at The Grandel, For tickets, visithttps://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/aricas-birthday-bash-featuring-blvck-spvde-unplugged
Blues on the Block with Cheri Evans, 4 pm-7pm, National Blues Museum Evans will perform on the corner at Washington Ave., and 6th Street. She will perform 1960s classics from The Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, and the Marvelettes. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blues-on-the-block-tickets-633055143977.
18
Jay Lewis, better known as “Lil JJ” or “Big JJ” comedian, actor, rapper, dancer, and singer, most known for starring in “Just Jordan,” “All That,” and “The Rickey Smiley Show,” will be joined by Mope Williams, fellow comedian and recurring cast member on Wild ‘N Out at 7 p.m. at Helium Comedy Club St. Louis.
22
Marlon Wayans, actor and comedian has starred in “The Wayans Bros.” “White Chicks,” “Scary Movie,” “Scary Movie 2,” and more. He will perform at Helium Comedy Club St. Louis for six shows beginning on Thursday, June 22. For tickets and more information, visithttps://st-louis.heliumcomedy.com/events/74192
22-30
MUNY’s production of the classic Disney production “Beauty and the Beast.” The production will bring all your favorite characters to life, with magical sets and extravagant costumes. Join Belle, the Beast, Mrs. Potss, Cogsworth, Lumiere and more on an adventure of wonder and mystics. Learn more information: https://muny.org/show/beauty-and-the-beast/.
23
Sapphire Phoenix, 9 pm, The Dark Room at The Grandel Find more information: https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/sapphire-phoenix.
25
Pride St. Louis Fest, downtown St. Louis, 11 am-7pm. Find more information: https://www.pridestl.org/pridefest2023.
LouTribe Jigg, Live from The Dark Room at The Grandel, 10 pm. Find more information: https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/loutribe-jigg-unplugged.
Blues on the Block with the Robert Nelson Experience, Summer Madness: Soulful Summer Jams with The Renaissance Horn Section, 4 to 7 pm at the National Blues Museum. For tickets and more information, visit https://nationalbluesmuseum.org/event/blues-on-the-block-with-the-robertneslon-experience/.
St. Louis comedian Darius Bradford is one of the top comedians to come out of the city. He’s written for several big names in standup. He’s done national tours throughout the country. He will perform a routine at 4:30 pm at Helium Comedy Club St. Louis. Find more information, visit:https://st-louis.heliumcomedy.com/shows/223519.
LaToya Sharen & Jeremy Taylor’s “The Light Experience” Live from The Dark Room at The Grandel, 5 pm. Find more information: https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/latoya-sharen-jeremy-taylor-the-light-experience.
28
Rising R&B and soul singer Golliday will be performing at City Winery St. Louis’ mainstage. He has opened for Jon B. and Tweet, and recently headlined Tower Grove Pride 2022, where he was named Entertainer of the Year by Black Pride St. Louis. He has had several sold-out shows at The Dark Room, The National Blues Museum, and Blue Strawberry. Doors open at 6 pm for his City Winery St. Louis concert and the show starts at 7:30 pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://citywinery.com/stlouis/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=STL-Golliday-6-28-23-730pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=.
Erykah Badu, Unfollow Me Tour with Yasiin Bey, 7:30 p.m., Enterprise Center
Badu is known for pushing her creativity through music, fashion, and film. She is renowned for her singing, songwriting, and production skills as well as her ability to heal, promote female wellness and promote her Afrocentric and Black feminist roots. Bey is a rapper, actor, and songwriter formerly known as Mos Def. He formed a duo with Talib Kweli and has also guest starred in several movies and TV shows including “Brown Sugar.” For more information, visithttps://www.enterprisecenter.com/events/detail/erykah-badu.
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue, Kingston present Summer Nights, 7 pm, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. To purchase tickets, visit https://concerts.livenation.com/event/06005E5C7D0917CE?_ga=2.98763230.1727404848.1686684660-405440607.1686588781&f_ras_manifest_attributes=true&f_tmol_prefix=true.
29
Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Roberson will perform at City Winery St. Louis for two nights June 29 and 30. Both performance nights start at 8 pm, and doors open at 6 pm. Roberson has written and produced for Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, Vivian Green, and more. He released his 17th studio album “Lessons” in April 2022 with the lead single “Lessons” and released “Lessons” (Remix) with Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn, and Kevin Ross. Find more information: https://citywinery.com/stlouis/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=STL-Eric-Roberson-Thursday-6-29-23-8pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=.
30
Ji Elise Live from The Dark Room at The Grandel, 9 pm. Find more information: https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/ji-elise.
