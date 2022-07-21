Jenifer Lewis is not just a star; she is an experience. And the Kinloch native lived up to her glorious reputation as her name joined the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the afternoon of Friday, July 15.
Wearing a lime green ensemble as bright as the California sun, Lewis became the 2,726th to have the highly coveted, world-renowned distinction. She laughed, cried and sang – a few times all at once –during her acceptance speech. And when her star was revealed, she effortlessly landed several six-o-clock kicks for the cameras. Lewis even offered instructions to photographers so that they captured the image just as her ankle reached her ear.
She was true to her rare form as family, friends, fans and supporters gathered at her newly minted star. And leave it to Jenifer Lewis to have the festivities fall on July 15 – a day designated as Jackie Washington Day in her 1999 Lifetime Television cult-classic mockumentary film “Jackie’s Back.”
She led a cadre of fans waving yellow flags fashioned as yield signs through a verse of “Yield.” The selection was a signature hit for her has been diva character Jackie Washington. And like Jackie’s Back, her ceremony will be remembered as yet another classic Jenifer Lewis performance.
“What can one say about Jenifer Lewis that she hasn’t already said herself,” Tony Award-winning composer and producer Marc Shaiman lovingly quipped. Lewis jumped from her seat on stage to the podium for an impromptu duet when he burst into one of Lewis’ original musical comedy compositions, “The Only Black Girl In Laguna.”
Shaiman pointed out that Lewis was a quadruple threat – a talented singer, actress and dancer with impeccable comedic timing. “Little by little, Hollywood woke up to what they had in Jenifer,” Shaiman said. “And by the time she landed the perfect role of Ruby on ‘black-ish,’ she had finally become the star that she – and we – always knew she was.”
Lewis told those in attendance about a recent vacation where she visited the cultural treasures around the world. For her, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is on that list.
“People from all over the world come to see the stars,” Lewis said. “ I did. It was the first place I came to when I came to Los Angeles.”
And now she permanently resides among them. The honor came more than 40 years after Lewis graduated from Webster University (then Webster College) and set off with the intent of sharing the gift of her creative force. It was something she felt led to do since the tender age of five when she sang her very first solo at the First Baptist Church of Kinloch.
“I stood there – with my thumb in my mouth – and I thought, ‘This is the life!’ And I never looked back,” Lewis said. “I love life, and I love that I got to do what I love with my life. And I know that I am one of the lucky ones.”
Her career has spanned 68 feature films, four Broadway shows and more than 40 animated features – including the distinction of becoming Disney’s first Black fairy godmother with her role of Mama Odie in The Princess and The Frog.
“She is joining the ranks and her name leaves an indelible mark for generations,” said Emmy Award-winning choreographer, director and producer Debbie Allen. “As we put her name in this marquee of greatness, we can only think of what all is yet to come. Because Jenifer Lewis is absolutely still in the making. Yes she is.”
Lewis has appeared in more than 400 episodic television performances, with the most recent being the eight seasons she portrayed Ruby Johnson in ABC’s ‘black-ish.’
“I got a lot of comments on the internet – my favorite was, ‘It’s about damn time’,” Lewis said regarding the initial Hollywood Walk of Fame announcement two years ago. “I want to thank you for your love and support. But what you don’t know, is that I just wasn’t ready. Because I had not done the real work. The real work was off stage and off camera.”
Lewis directed them to her bestselling book, “The Mother of Black Hollywood” for those details – and suggested that they preorder the follow up, “Walking in My Joy: In These Streets,” which is slated for release next month.
She did, however, make a point to discuss her life’s latest chapter – a commitment to activism. “These are not dark times. These are awakening times,” Lewis said. “We have to be brave. We have to be brave and we have to be loud in that braveness.”
She made the most of every moment during the hour-long ceremony, even stealing a moment to compel others to become change agents by way of political engagement.
“Vote,” Lewis said repeatedly while signing autographs. “Y’all better get y’all’s [expletive] on that internet and register to vote! You hear me? Vote! They are taking your rights away as you sleep.”
She basked in the moment – and paid homage to the spark ignited by her rendition of “You Brought Me From a Mighty Long Way” more than sixty years before that launched her into Hollywood history.
“….So here I am, a little colored girl from a small town called Kinloch, Mo.” Lewis said. “And I will be etched in stone – right next to Katharine Hepburn.”
