Last Friday’s snowstorm that carried into the next day didn’t stop fans and supporters from missing The Grandel’s Dark Room debut of local singer and west side St. Louis native Lakes the Voice.
For a two-hour show starting at 10 p.m. and ending at midnight, Lakes and his True Crusade Trap Band blazed the stage with their stellar top-notch showmanship despite the uncontrollable weather outside.
In honor of Memphis rapper Young Dolph who was shot and killed outside a cookie shop in his hometown Nov. 17, Lakes tributed the fallen star opening the show with his 2014 hit-single “Preach.”
The R&B crooner with heavy hip-hop influences transitioned smoothly to the beautiful melodies of The Isley Brothers’ love-making record “Between the Sheets.”
Performing a rendition to an old-school classic like the local residents Ernie and Ronald Isley’s (who currently live in St. Louis’ West County) timeless song isn’t an easy task, but Lakes did the song justice. He even snuck in Erykah Badu’s lyrics from “Bag Lady,” making his cover more modernized and unique.
He and True Crusade closed out the song with the perfect ending; they concluded the stylings of “Between the Sheets” with Biggie Smalls’ “Big Poppa,” who sampled the song in1994.
The viral hit, “Smokin’ Out the Window” by Silk Sonic (duo with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), made its way into the performance set, and Lakes sang the hilariously shocking pre-chorus that put the internet in a frenzy when it first released.
Looking dapper wearing all-Black from head-to-toe with a turtleneck, slacks, chain, floor-length beige peacoat and shimmery loafers, Lakes complimented his audience with humor.
“What’s up y’all feeling good?” he said. “Y’all look good, real good like a third or fourth stimulus check.”
He told his audience to strap their seat belts because they were in for a ride; he said they could leave their seat belts off if they were feeling dangerous.
After encouraging his guests to enjoy the show and sharing some of his life story, he serenaded them with music from his album, “The Playbook” featuring the songs “Clutch” and “Sho Me,” which he performed.
He kept the crowd engaged and entertained, sparking the ongoing debate on who would win in a Verzuz between Lil Wayne and Jay-Z.
Hands were raised, and a tie was drawn for both artists.
He shouted his big brother out who was there and said he was the one who instilled hip-hop influence in him.
“He used to play vinyl in the room, making me fall in love with hip-hop,” Lakes said.
Providing a diverse listening experience for all music lovers, he time-traveled back to the 1970s with Earth, Wind, and Fire’s “September” before taking a brief intermission.
The intermission took about 15 minutes, and Lakes returned to the stage in a more comfortable outfit wearing a Black sweatshirt with rainbow block lettering that reads “Playbook” from his merchandise line.
Lakes said he used to sing in school to get girls.
“After I came home from school, I’d learn songs on my mom’s piano and then go back to school the next day to sing them to girls,” he said.
His grown and sexy show full of sounds for men and women to enjoy concluded with arrangements of Mario’s “Let Me Love You,” Usher’s “Nice & Slow,” and more.
The Dark Room served as the perfect venue for the rising star’s intimate performance of classics and current radio hits.
