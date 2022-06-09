Ledisi’s return to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s Powell Hall for her “Ledisi Sings Nina,” tribute received rave reviews last Friday.
The New Orleans-born, Oakland-raised songstress, with vocal training in jazz and classical music, did the late singer, pianist, and activists’ music impressive justice. She incorporated elements of sound from her trained studies with R&B, and what she called “Oakland swag with a New Orleans beat.”
The orchestra, led by Conductor Kevin McBeth, blended perfectly with her band. Together with her robust vocal prowess, Ledisi created a moving performance of Simone’s hits during the Civil Rights era.
She opened her highly-anticipated show with Simone’s hopeful emancipation anthem, “Feeling Good.”
Ledisi’s first appearance with SLSO was in 2019, and St. Louis was one of four cities to get a taste of her Simone tribute. Her Grammy-nominated album, “Ledisi Sings Nina,” was released last year. To her surprise, she found audiences weren’t too enthused with her Nina honors, they preferred hearing her songs.
“When I was last here [in 2019], there were maybe 200 people or less and they were fussing,” she said. “What is she doing?” ‘I wanna hear my song [“Pieces of Me,”], what’s wrong with her?’”
Her transition of “My Baby Just Cares For Me,” smoothly flowed with the symphony’s blaring strings and horns arrangement.
She shared that her mother introduced her to Simone’s music. She said her mother woke the household by blasting “Mississippi Goddamn,” while banging a frying pan to alert everyone to wake up.
However, it wasn’t until Ledisi said she was in her 20s and paying bills that she grew to love Simone’s music. She recalled hearing a particular song stopped her from wanting to commit suicide.
“I remember sitting in a rocking chair on my porch, I was in my mid-20s going through a divorce,” she said.
“I heard one of her songs on the radio and it snapped me out of wanting to commit suicide that day.”
After being transparent about the mental challenges she faced at that point in her life she understandably transitioned to “Trouble In My Mind.”
Simone was known for her politically charged songs, but is also remembered for her femininity and sensuality.
Ledisi said it’s important for Black people to see the balance between standing up for what you believe and being in tune with your sensuality.
She showcased her range and versatility on the somber, partially French, “Ne Me Quitte Pas.”
She identified herself with what she said was Simone’s longing to want to be loved and accepted. Her husband, Ronald T. Young, received a shoutout as she professed her love to him in her song, “All The Way.”
Reminiscing about her youth she remembers that in elementary school there was a special song her class sang every week. She shared how she felt when she finally got her shining moment to sing it. She became teary-eyed at the end of Simone’s “Here Comes the Sun."
She spoke of how 2020 shook the world with the influx of the coronavirus and mandated quarantines. She rejoiced that we’re still here and pivoted to a medley of her songs, “Shut Down,” and Simone’s “Baltimore,” which allowed her to figuratively and literally let her luscious locs down while moving. She even managed to nail Simone’s notable dance moves which the crowd appreciated.
She recognized a time when only certain artists were called to perform with orchestras and she gleamed with gratitude for being among the stars who’ve created more diversity.
“Thank you for supporting me, this forum,” she said. “Thank you to the people who donated to this program because I am a product of studying classical music with the help of public funding.”
She also introduced a new wave of fans to her work
“Thank you to those people who don’t know who I am,” she said. “It's not Luh-dee-si its Led-uh-see.”
She belted out her most recent single, “Anything,” which gave her her first Grammy win on her independent record label.
Other songs performed included “I Put A Spell On You,” “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” “Work Song,” and “Wild Is The Wind.”
She honored her Oakland and New Orleans roots, closing with “I’m Going Back Home.”
