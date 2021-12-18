Written in the chronological sequence of her birthday August 4, 1994, with eight chapters, four subsections and 94 pages, Amber “AsiamB” Solomon said her first published work, a poetry book titled, “Cured” chronicles her journey and the stories of others who’ve transformed their trauma into victory.
“It goes from being an individual in society who doesn’t know where they fit in or knows their place in society,” she said. “Someone who is broken because we all have some form of brokenness. The book’s ending explains how to fit into the community knowing that you’ve endured certain experiences.”
She said one of the concepts she talks about in the book is about finding yourself, something she said she tremendously struggled with during her college years at the University of Northern Colorado.
“In college, I went through a period of my life where I was just really confused about my place in society and how to cope with different things from my upbringing,” she said. “I was at a deficit for so many things because I was talented in athletics and academically, but my childhood and teenage life years were affecting my development in Black womanhood.”
Having a single mother and being one of three children, she said seeing firsthand what her mother went through showed her she never wanted to go through the same thing. While she said she knows it wasn’t her mother’s choice or initial plan for their life to end up that way, she’s always desired to change generational curses that could affect her.
“Seeing that journey, while I was growing up made me realize I wanted so much for myself because I didn’t want to be the ‘stereotypical Black woman’,” she said. “I didn’t want to be divorced, I didn’t want to be broken when I got older, and I didn’t want to be a single mother.”
Solomon, 27 who’s been a self-proclaimed poet since she was 13 said she wrote “Cured” as a poetry book instead of as a traditional book because she believes poetry is felt and heard. She said often a traditional book can be read then the reader says that was a good book and that’s the end, but she wanted this book to make people think and interpret it with multiple meanings.
“I think when words flow a certain way in rhythm it actually gives the reader a chance to get chills,” she said. “I wanted to write it in a way that comes to the reader rather than me just telling them what it is.”
She said the inspiration behind the book’s cover comes from a single water droplet she saw at the beach and thought it was beautiful because it still captured the backdrop of the beach.
“The droplet was so detailed, it signifies how we all are uniquely made.” she said.
As a Christian, she compares the particle to the passage Matthew 17:20 in the bible, which talks about having the faith of a mustard seed.
“The water droplet was clear as day and everything could be seen through it,” she said. “That just means no matter what your storms are there’s still clarity in the midst of your external environment. It was beautiful, it spoke to me, and I just thought it was a perfect masterpiece.”
She said she became interested in poetry as an eighth grade student at Nipher Middle School in Kirkwood. After reciting “Phenomenal Woman” by Maya Angelou, and writing her own poem she said she became captivated by the way words could flow and evoke life.
She said she continued reciting poetry in college, attending open mic nights and competing in poetry slam competitions. Once she saw that she could memorize her own poems she said it gave her the confidence in knowing she could write a book.
“I see myself coming out of my shell to perform again since I wrote a book,” she said. “The book has allowed me to be comfortable in being me.”
One gem she said she wants readers to take away from her book is that everyone is a work in progress and perfection isn’t always necessary.
“This poem I read said progression over perfection and it really spoke to me while writing the book because I realized it didn’t have to be perfect,” she said. “Whether I sell two or three copies, I know I completed something big to be a 27-year-old first-time Black published author based in St. Louis. I want my readers to do what’s purposeful for them. Don’t do something just for money or to get affirmation and confirmation from others, it's up to the person what they want for themselves.”
“Cured” is available for pre-order: https://curesdasiamb.samcart.com/products/cured--asiamb-book?fbclid=IwAR2U1fJo5oKzEFDqTkQEuu0tg_koeTE34ddICwmiM8zMUZlX9v1svNXdnJM.
Solomon’s Instagram account at @as_i_amb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.