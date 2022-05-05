The ninth annual “Listen To Your Mother” (LTYM) show is honoring motherhood through a 90-minute open and honest dialogue about the beauty and pain of motherhood.
Presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation at the Grandel Theater, 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. shows are scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022. The charitable event donates proceeds to local nonprofit organizations supporting women and families in need.
The 2022 recipient is Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, and Ta’ Lisha Franklin, the center’s Director is grateful for the donation.
“I feel fortunate about Cornerstone being the beneficiary of this year’s proceeds,” said Franklin.
Franklin plans to add new furniture and purchase new educational materials that focus on a more creative curriculum.
According to Franklin, “Listen To Your Mother” provides a platform that every parent can relate to because motherhood is a unique journey. Nearly every parent can remember some advice related to motherhood supplied by their mother.
Franklin is what some would describe as a rose that grew from concrete.
A single mom of two young kids, Franklin remembers distinctly her mother teaching her not to start a family until she was financially stable. However, Franklin admits she was being rebellious when she had her children.
“I was too rebellious to listen to her advice at that time, I just wanted to do things my way,” said Franklin.
Franklin began her journey at Cornerstone as a preschool teacher, and enjoyed helping children “reach their fullest potential by offering the best education.
A few years later, Franklin earned a bachelor's degree from Webster University, and was hired to serve as Cornerstone director.
She credits part of her success to her mother, who offered her important advice that helped her prosper as a single mom. She said she faced some of the same uphill battles her mom had.
Franklin’s mom was also a single parent, who had four children by age 20. Franklin remembers the struggles her mother faced as a single parent of four trying to provide for her growing family and attend school.
“She always had to focus on us and take care of us - we were her main responsibility and it was very challenging for her to work, pay the bills, and complete her degree,” said Franklin.
However, her mother persevered and became a Certified Nursing Assistant and received her bachelor's degree from Webster University.
LTYM debuted in 2010, on Mother’s Day. Founder Ann Imig wanted to give motherhood a microphone, and the show is featured in over 50 cities nationwide. The charity event has raised over $140,000 for organizations that support women and families in need.
“This play is very inspiring because it shows each parent either in the play or the audience that we all have something in common. We all can relate to examples of times that we did or did not listen to our mother,” said Franklin.
“Listen to Your Mother” tickets are $17 and can be purchased at MetroTix.
