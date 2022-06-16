The nation’s oldest and largest theatrical venue returns for its 104th season with seven meaningful shows and enough to meet everyone’s standards.
“We always try to put together a mix that speaks to everyone,” Kwofe Coleman, Muny president and CEO, said. “We incorporate something for the family and kids. Work that strikes a classical chord, something contemporary, comedy, and drama.”
This year’s season features “Chicago,” “Camelot,” “Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Legally Blonde the Musical,” “The Color Purple,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Chicago premiered June 13 and runs through (June 19). Written by late Chicago Tribune reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, the production narrates the story of rivals Roxie and Velma, two murderers jailed for heinous crimes who form an unlikely alliance all in the name of showbusiness. Last year, the production took a pause due to COVID and has since redeemed itself after a challenging halt.
“I am so grateful that every principal artist is returning,” said Mike Isaacson, Muny artistic director, and executive producer. “Their commitment to this extraordinary production and The Muny audience is humbling. I can’t wait to see them and Chicago again.”
J. Harrison Ghee, who stars as Velma, describes his character as a consummate performer embossed in a creative world while battling the pride she holds from the bloody murder she committed.
“It's been great returning to the show as we’re calling it a renaissance production,” Harrison Ghee said. “It's been wonderful working with familiar faces and teaching new faces about the show.”
After Chicago ends, Camelot makes its legendary debut back to The Muny after 13 years. It goes from June 22-28. The musical chronicles the complicated love triangle of King Arthur, his beautiful queen Guenevere, and her affair with the young knight, Lancelot.
Classic family favorite Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins graces The Muny’s stage July 5-13. The iconic production was famously portrayed by Julie Andrews in a Walt Disney film and tells the story of how the Banks family is in for a surprise when their nanny Mary Poppins moves and turns their routine life upside down.
Sweeney Todd makes its Muny debut July 16-22. The peculiar storyline places a wrongly accused barber centerstage as he confronts the person responsible for tearing his family apart.
From July 25-31, Legally Blonde makes its Muny come back after 11 years. The plot follows the journey of ditzy sorority girl Elle Woods, who transforms from a directionless material girl to a refined Harvard Law graduate.
Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg’s timeless film, The Color Purple will premiere at The Muny August 3-9. The powerful production tackles Celie’s traumatic life experiences, ultimately her to a higher purpose of self-love and discovery.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat closes the season operating August 12-18. The production centers around the biblical character Joseph, son of Jacob, his twelve brothers, and his unique, vibrant coat.
With many of the musicals also being films, the world of theater brings a different flavor to the artform. Coleman said the most significant difference the audience notices is the acting happening in real time.
“Theater has a level of humanity you cannot match on screen,” Coleman said. “When you experience what happens in front of you, you can feel and touch it.”
“I want to thank everyone for supporting The Muny and giving us a chance,” Coleman said. “I invite everyone in the community to experience something we all should be proud of. Not many cities can say they have the world's largest, oldest, and best theater.”
For tickets and more information about this season, visit https://muny.org/.
