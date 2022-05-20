A trio of minority artists were among the recipients of Saint Louis Visionary Awards, a recognition celebrating local women for their contributions and accomplishments to the arts community.
“There are so many women in the region doing transformational work in the arts. We couldn’t be more impressed with the 2022 honorees,” Sara Burke, vice chair of the Saint Louis Visionary Awards, said.
“They truly deserve this recognition.” Hassie Davis, a Black artist with more than 20 years of experience, was honored as outstanding teaching assistant.
“I’m thrilled to have received this honor,” Davis said. “It validates the works I do as an artist. To know that my peers and students nominated me for this award blows me away.”
Davis said she has always been an artist at heart. She began experimenting with visual art, which was short-lived, and soon realized her passion was for the performing arts, including dance, acting, and singing.
She launched her career in New York, but soon moved back to St. Louis to take care of her ill father. It was then she learned of CLUB CHIPS, a nonprofit organization that informs and empowers uninsured and underserved populations about health and wellness.
Davis is a CLUB CHIPS administrative assistant and program coordinator with the company, and brings in various creatives to collaborate with students and create content about health issues young people face.
She advises rising artists to persevere and follow their dreams.
Mee Jey, who received emerging artist recognition, was raised in a traditional Indian household where education was emphasized more than being creative.
Rather than follow the career path desired by her parents’, she chose to create works that incorporate geographical structure relative to her native India and human anatomy.
It has been 10 years since Jey began practicing her art. She said it’s an incredible, unexplainable feeling to win the coveted emerging artist recognition.
“I’ve come across many hurdles and dry patches that have instilled faith in me that I’m walking in the right direction,” Jey said.
“I didn’t stop pursuing my passion and my dreams. It’s given me confidence in knowing I wasn’t wrong in following my dreams.”
Like Davis and Jey, artist Andrea Hughes was also surprised to receive her award. She initially thought the congratulatory phone call was to the wrong person.
“I never saw myself as a visionary,” Hughes said. “I enjoy helping people in the community, but I didn’t think much about the work I do.”
Hughes has always considered herself an artist. She remembers an elementary school teacher who pushed her to be an artist. That teacher’s motivation helped her as now she specializes in portraits and mixed media art.
She shares her skill with the Zuka Arts Guild, where she teaches and entertains seniors about art. Hughes has also joined founder Dr. Paulette
Sankofa and other community members in Peace Weaving Wholeness, an organization that uplifts seniors through the arts, including in summer camp and virtual paint classes.
“I enjoy working with the community and having art all around the community,” Hughes said.
Visit https://www.vizawards.org/ for more information.
