Drew Brown, who is known as ‘The Film Lord,’ is only 27 but he has been in the industry for a decade. The filmmaker has used his talent in cinematography, directing, script writing, producing, and casting since he was 17.
He says he is just getting words.
“I like being that prism that is between people’s thoughts and reality,” Brown said. “It’s my passion.”
Brown’s father inspired him to pick up a camera, after he saw many photos shot by his dad while growing up.
“I saw him as my superhero,” said Brown.
Brown said his father grew up in an under-served part of north St. Louis. He enlisted in the Army but his dream of becoming a photographer for the military went unfulfilled. But he took advantage of his time overseas by taking photos during his free time in different war zones.
Three months before Brown was born, his dad started capturing images of Brown’s mom's pregnancy. He says his dad didn’t miss an opportunity to get a photo of his son for the next seven years.
Brown brings that attitude and work ethic into his relationship with his daughter. He features her in many of his projects. When he snapped photos used on the St. Louis Aquarium website, he featured her, adding that he wants her to see Black girls in a positive light.
“I want her to see representation, but also that she can be anything she wants to be,” said Brown.
Brown received his bachelor's degree in Digital Film and Video Production from the Art Institute of St. Louis, and his film work has been used on Nelly’s reality TV show, Nellyville, American Ninja Warrior, and the NFL Network.
He is currently working on a documentary featuring local Black-owned businesses. At 17, Brown leased Jamestown Mall to shoot a movie, and commissioned his classmates in the theater department at his school, Hazelwood Central High School, to serve as actors and crew.
Brown sold some of his sneakers to pay the young aspiring actors and actresses for their time and talent. He says he wanted to bring on talent that looked like him and came from the same area as he did.
Brown said the day of his high school graduation he was the lone student in the auditorium before the ceremony began. He remembers asking God to allow his creativity to take him overseas by the start of the next year.
Eight months later, he was a part of the team shooting the documentary “Theory of the Underdog” in Sweden. The film followed international basketball players, showing the ins and outs of their daily lives.
Last year, he began filming commercials for $100 for local Black-owned businesses. His goal isn’t to make a lot of money but to support businesses that are overlooked or counted out. He provides a high-quality commercial, without business owners having to spend high-quality prices.
“I want to give back to St. Louis as much as possible, specifically my community, my people,” said Brown.
He is mentoring at his alma mater Riverroads Lutheran School and shares the importance of Black filmmakers. He instructs students how to use the equipment, and capture images.
Brown says the inner city private school is underfunded.
“If you don’t invest in the young minds of tomorrow, then who will? We didn’t have much at my school, but it’s where I got my start and it made me who I am today,” said Brown.
He hopes to inspire those kids beyond what they see in their neighborhoods, and he believes in afterschool programs.
“Those hours between when school is out and parents return home from work are crucial to young impressionable kids and they need someone who can help keep their focus and out of trouble,” he said.
“I want to teach them all that I have learned so that they can get an earlier start like I did,” said Brown.
Brown hopes to one day fill in the shoes of Shonda Rhimes [who is this?] He also aspires to emulate St. Louis’ own Micheal D Francis, a local videographer, and cinematographer, who Brown says he worked with on Nellyville and American Ninja Warrior.
“I watched and studied how Francis maneuvers behind the scenes,” he said.
“He [Francis] is pivotal in getting Black people jobs in the industry,” said Brown, who hopes to do the same in the film industry.
Filming is more than a job, it's a lifestyle, Brown said. In fact, ‘The Film Lord’ is his logo, and the name and logo are tattooed on him.
“I’ve been groomed to see life differently through the eyes of a filmmaker, through the eyes of a lens, a literal lens. This has always been a part of my life,” said Brown.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter
