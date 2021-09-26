Stellar Award winner Lucinda Moore says she finds inspiration everywhere, and her new single “Lord, I Hear You” is quickly climbing download and streaming charts.
“I find inspiration all around me,” Moore says on her website.
“I try to make my music representative of myself and my generation. I love the places that most people don't give a second glance.”
Released on Sept. 17, “Lord, I Hear You” debuted among the Top 30 on iTunes Top 200 Christian/Gospel Songs chart. Moore co-wrote the song with Grammy Award and Stellar Award-winning music producer Cedric Thompson, who also produced the track.
Moore is also producing songs on an EP set for release in early 2022. “Lord, I Hear You” will be the lead single on the project.
“I followed my dream and pursuing my goals, nationally. I write my lyrics with passion, out of experience and now producing my own projects,” she said.
A native of Bridgeport, Connecticut, Moore started her music career in 1989 as a backup singer to Tramaine Hawkins.
“I uncovered my passion for Gospel music during my push to sing in front of the church,” she said.
“From that point on, I was involved in choir, musicals, and song writing and traveled with major recording artists.
She launched her solo career in 2004 after releasing her debut independent project “Unlimited Praise.” In 2006, she released her self-titled live album “Lucinda Moore,” which debuted in the Top 20 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart and included her biggest radio hit, “Pressure into Praise.” It peaked at #13 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay and Hot Gospel Songs chart.
Moore said the award-winning recording, “captured the hearts of people.”
Her follow-up live album, “Blessed, Broken & Given” (Tyscot Records), was released in 2010. The album debuted at #13 on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart and garnered Moore her first Stellar Award win in 2011 for Traditional Female Artist of the Year.
The “Lord, I Hear You” single can be purchased at https://ffm.to/lm_lihy. The accompanying lyric video is at https://youtu.be/K0gkj1EDSIQ
“Lord, I Hear You” is also featured on multiple leading Gospel music playlists, including Apple Music's Gospel Flow, Pandora's New Gospel Now, Spotify's New Music Friday Christian, Apple Music's Take Me to Church, YouTube's Hot Gospel Playlist and Pandora’s Women in Gospel.
