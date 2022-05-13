St. Louisans across the region can happily and graciously delight in response to the exciting news that the 112th Annie Malone May Day Parade is returning to its in-person format at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15 on Market St. in downtown St. Louis. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a virtual ceremony was held last year.
This year's theme is "The New Annie Malone: Making a Stronger and Larger Impact in the Community," Annie Malone Children & Family Services CEO Keisha Lee said she is striving to diversify the agency's programs.
"We've talked about figuring out how our kids can get connected with a trade school or creating our own [for students] after they graduate high school; to have a skill in something in life," Lee said.
"We know everybody's not going to go to college. They can have a skill or a job when they graduate, resulting in fewer chances of them robbing, selling drugs, or doing whatever they need to buy Nike sneakers and keep up with the Joneses."
Lee said future success can come in many forms, and young people can find one that benefits them and their families.
"If they learn a skill like plumbing, or they become an electrician, they can fix grandmother [or] mom’s sink, so they don't have to choose between buying food or getting the sink fixed," Lee said.
"Or if they get a CNA [Certified Nursing Assistant] or Commercial Drivers License [CDL], they can provide for themselves and their families so that they don't have to resort to drugs. We must put an end to the classroom to prison pipeline."
Terrence Allen, senior director of operations and programs, said Lee's passion for the agency trickles down to all the staff.
"It makes us work harder, and be more dedicated to Annie Malone because of her leadership," Allen said.
"Our kids love it here, and they enjoy the services and programs we provide to them."
Lee says many children are walking in a “zigzag pattern” versus a straight and narrow path. The key to straightening the journey is “understanding and relating to them.”
"My staff and I always go the extra mile for our children; even when they're having a bad day, we still make sure their needs are met beyond what they expect," Lee said.
The May Day Parade’s comeback after a two-year hiatus is expected to attract thousands of revelers and participants. It is the oldest, and second-largest African American parade in America. It is only topped in size by the annual Bud Billiken Back to School Parade in Chicago.
BJ Holiday, “BJ, the DJ” on iHeartMedia's 100.3 The Beat station, and Luther Burden III, the nation’s top ranked college football wide receiver recruit who will play at Missouri, are parade grand marshals.
"It's that family feel. I love the parade," Lee said. "You'll see barbers, beauticians, Black Greek sorority and fraternity members, bands, drill teams, and more."
"That's family reunion weekend time," Allen said. "Parade season, they get the biggest smile out of me."
Annie Malone and First Student partnered to provide free rides from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for city residents, dropping them off at Union and Natural Bridge and picking them up at 23rd and Olive. SLATE is also giving away free bus passes that don't expire until the end of the year.
"This is our parade. It's a St. Louis holiday," Lee said.
Nike is the parade's Platinum Title Sponsor, donating $25,000. Midwest BankCentre is also a sponsor.
