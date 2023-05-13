St. Louis ArtWorks (SLAW) is a year-round job training program using art to teach essential life and job skills to underserved youth, ages 14-19. Programming takes place after school and on weekends during the fall and spring, and five hours a day, five days a week for six weeks during the summer. Youth apprentice with professional artists to develop art, life, and communication skills. All apprentice works of art are either commissioned by local companies and organizations, or sold at public sales.
Each program combines in-depth art instruction, employment training, and life skills focused on personal health, fiscal literacy, and environmental stewardship. In all programs, teens earn a stipend, are required to have a bank account, and attend financial literacy training. Activities such as client meetings, open house events, and public sales give apprentices a chance to practice presentation and public speaking skills, and leave better prepared for the future with community contacts, resumes, and a portfolio of work.
St. Louis ArtWorks invites young creatives (ages 14-19) in the St. Louis area to apply for paid apprenticeships in the arts year-round. Application deadline in Sunday, May 14.
Youth interested in working for St. Louis ArtWorks must:
- Be between the ages of 14-19 years old
- Complete an online application
- Submit samples of original work
- Undergo a portfolio review, if selected for an interview
COVID19 vaccinations are recommended and masks are mandatory for all apprentices.
To apply and get more information, go to: http://stlartworks.org/apply/:
The St. Louis ArtWorks Summer Apprenticeship application is accepted from April 1st until May 14th, 2023. You will receive an email from the Program Manager, if selected for an interview.
St. Louis ArtWorks was founded in 1995 as a collaborative partnership with Grand Center Inc., the City of St. Louis, and the Regional Arts Commission.
