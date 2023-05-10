May has arrived and as summer approaches, we’re with the variety of music and comedy showcases headed to St. Louis including some of the hottest, brightest, and most cherished stars in Black music.
May 11
30th Anniversary of Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space) Digable Planets with Kassa Overall, Delmar Hall, 8 p.m.
May 14
Larry June, Larry June’s Market Run 2023 sold-out at Delmar Hall, 8 p.m.
Tweet - 20th Anniversary of Southern Hummingbird at City Winery St. Louis, 4:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.
May 19
Eddie Griffin, The Factory St. Louis, 8 p.m.
May 21
Angel & Jamo Present: Mali Music, The Big Top, 8 p.m.
May 26
Kindred The Family Soul, City Winery St. Louis, 7 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.
Chico Bean May 26-27 7:30 & 10 p.m. May 28, 7 p.mHelium Comedy Club St. Louis.
May 28
Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Tour featuring Cedric The Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Mike Epps, D.C. Young Fly, and Earthquake, Chaifetz Arena, 7 p.m.
Stay tuned for June events later this month.
