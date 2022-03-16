Nothing could stand in the way of fans attending the St. Louis leg of The Culture Tour starring New Edition with Charlie Wilson and special guest Jodeci, not even the suddenly cold weather exacerbated by harsh winds.
A nearly sold-out crowd filled The Enterprise Center on Friday, March 11, to hear the iconic R&B ensemble with a career spanning almost 40 years.
All original members of the supergroup Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ronnie Devoe, and Ricky Bell, come on the stage wearing trenchcoats and fedoras. The group of gentlemen – all over 50 and aging like fine wine – belted out octaves that were deeper than the tones they had as young boys when they released "Candy Girl" in 1983.
They followed up with another signature hit from their early '80s era, "Mr. Telephone Man," with their impressive cross-step choreography incorporated in most of their songs. Gill did a phenomenal job keeping up, even though he's consistently recognized more for his vocal abilities than his dancing. Brown struggled somewhat, but he still gave the best he could. After all he's endured, especially over the last several years, it was just enjoyable to see him happy and in good spirits.
As expected, each group member, including trio Bell Biv Devoe performed a medley of breakout records that fans appreciated, although it wasn't a part of the New Edition collective.
Brown, who left the group to pursue a successful solo career, sang "Roni," "Rock Wit'Cha," "My Prerogative," and "Every Little Step." Gill sang "My, My, My," "Fairweather Friend," and a cover of Teddy Pendergrass' "Love TKO."
Every member had a opportunity to shine – to either deliver their entree of individual singles or spotlight their best vocals singing lead on New Edition songs. The setlist included Tresvant's "Sensitivity," Bell Biv Devoe's "When Will I See You Smile Again," "Poison," and "Do Me!"
The best part about each man having the spotlight was that the others did a great job supporting them in background vocals or synchronized footwork.
The audience received a special surprise when they invited Brooke Payne, their longtime manager, and choreographer, on stage.
"How many of y'all saw "The New Edition Story"? Devoe asked the audience. "If you've seen the movie, you know there's a gentleman that sits in the middle of everything we do on the film. He's the one that brought me into the group after these guys established it in Boston. His name is Mr. Brooke Payne. His birthday is the next day [March 12], and he won't be in Cincinnati with us. We wanted to give him his roses and his cake on stage tonight."
The gentlemen also performed "Count Me Out" (which excludes Bobby Brown from the track), "Hit Me Off," "You're Not My Kind of Girl," "N.E. Heartbreak," "Is This The End," "If It Isn't Love," "My Secret," and "Boys to Men."
After numerous wardrobe changes, the sextet closed their noteworthy performance a little before midnight with "Can You Stand the Rain."
Similar to his performance on The Isley Brothers' Legends Tour, Wilson's high energy emphasized a party atmosphere rather than a concert. He opened with The Gap Band's "Party Train," sporting the same light up jackets he and his background dancers wore the last time he was in town in September.
He managed to switch up this performance differently from his last one. He not only sang hits from his former group and record selling solo records, but he also sang vocals behind the music he is featured on, including Roger & Zapp's "Computer Luv."
"I sang on a lot of records – hip-hop, R&B, and pop – with different people, but I bet you one thing all of y'all in this building don't know I sang on this record," Wilson said while the music dropped and computer data with a heart flashed on the mega screen.
Wilson, 69, shared he recently had two surgeries and almost couldn't come to St. Louis due to his doctor's wishes.
"If you see me stumbling around up here being slow, sluggish, I had two knee surgeries," he said. "The doctor told me I couldn't go to St. Louis. I said, 'are you crazy?' I'm not missing St. Louis."
Wilson, known for his invigorating showmanship, feeds solely on how the audience reacts to him. He addressed fans early on, expressing he only reciprocates energy.
"In case you come here drunk or high as hell, my name is Charlie Last Name Wilson, and I feed off of what I hear, which is your energy level," he said. "If I can't hear nothing, I can't give you all of me so, Imma ask y'all how many of y'all came to party tonight?"
"Is this Dallas, Texas? Is this Oklahoma City? Is this Cincinnati? Is this St. Louis?" he asked, drawing loud applause from the crowd.
Wilson, unapologetic of his complicated past with drug addiction and alcoholism, never shies away from sharing his testimony and telling how God healed him from those vices. "I'm Blessed" fit the bill perfectly for his segment of gratitude and grace.
"I knew God was always out there with me," he said. "When I was getting high on crack, I said Lord, if you give me one more chance at life, one more chance on the stage, Lord I promise you imma shout you out. I swear to you, every night on the stage, Imma testify, and we gone have some church."
He emulated church services when people shout to praise their high power.
"I'm 27 years clean and sober," he said. "I found something greater than myself who picked me up, turned me around, and placed my feet on some solid ground. If you have a higher power you believe in, I dare you to get on your feet right now cause I believe in you, good God almighty. Look at what you've done for Charlie Wilson. I believe in you, God."
He ended his performance promoting a new single, "Ain't No Stoppin' Us," featuring Johnny Gill, Babyface, and K-Ci on a remake of McFadden & Whitehead's 1979 hit.
He also sang, "There Goes My Baby," "You Are," "Yearning for Your Love," "Outstanding," and more.
Jodeci, the proclaimed "Bad Boys of R&B," started the show on time at 8 p.m. sharp. DeVanté Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci performed their endless catalog of 1990's classic records "Stay," "Come & Talk to Me," "Forever My Lady," "Freek'n You," and more. JoJo was visibly absent due to an illness.
