Growing up as a north St. Louis city kid raised in the 80s, Rockwell Knuckles remembers watching reruns of the classic sitcom “Mama’s Family” set in Raytown, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City following the adventures of The Harper Family and their zany shenanigans and mishaps.
The series was inspired by sketches featured on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Carol Burnett & Company.” Prior to the sketches was a made-for-TV movie called “Eunice” that was also the precursor to “Mama’s Family.”
The formatting of “Mama’s Family” and “Eunice” inspired Knuckles to create his newly released 10-track album “Raytown.”
“It was a bunch of people in each other’s business,” he said. “Everybody knows everybody and everybody thinks they’re gonna be the next big star. The show has a beautiful, silly, fun energy.”
While Raytown in both shows is viewed as a fictitious small town, Knuckles draws parallels of the city to his hometown and its entertainment scene.
“I thought about the hip hop scene in my own hometown and thought about how Raytown is,” he said. “How everyone is a beautiful, brilliant person that has something amazing to offer and share. We’re all together here doing what we do in the best way that we can.”
Knuckles expanded his thoughts about the similarities between the two cities stating how both have “good people with great senses of humor, there’s a bunch of talented people appreciated in their own circles, and everyone gets their great ideas out in different ways”.
For Raytown’s production, Knuckles enlisted Trifeckta, his main producing partner, and Jackpot Hitz, who produces a lot of The Knuckles’ music. Knuckles is in a hip hop rock band with St. Louis singer Aloha Mischeaux.
“Trifeckta’s sound and production is as clean as it is dirty, its very crisp and to the point but it also does what it needs to do to give you that real hip hop feel,” he said. “Jackpot has fantastic drums and marvelous placement when it comes to sampling. I think it's sonically pleasing. I think it all meshes and works well together.”
Knuckles has several favorite songs on his new release including “Like A Try,” “Granny’s Couch,” and the album’s opening track “The Return of Leonard Oates”.
