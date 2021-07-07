It took just two weeks to set the stage. And the shows will go on.
Susan Sherman, a former American Ballet Theatre board member, the Center for Creative Arts (COCA), the St. The Louis Shakespeare Festival and the Whitaker Foundation have raised more than $100,000 to underwrite the production of ABT Across America.
The eight-city, cross-country tour will feature ABT dancers in classical and contemporary ballet performances. Twenty dancers and 28 support crew members will hold outdoor performances in public parks and parking lots.
“As necessity is the mother of invention, I am delighted to announce ABT Across America,” Kevin McKenzie, artistic director of ABT said in a press release.
“With most indoor performing arts centers still closed, these outdoor settings will allow ABT dancers to share their artistry, excellence and optimism.”
The event will premiere on a custom-built 40’x76’ stage that unfolds from an 18-wheel truck.
The 50-minute show incorporates Lauren Lovette’s La Follia Variations, an eight-person work set to music by Francesco Gemiani; Jessica Lang’s Let Me Sing Forevermore, a pas deux (a duet typically between a man and a woman) blending ballet and jazz vocabulary set to the music stylings of Tony Bennett; Darrell Grand Moultrie’s Indestructible Light, a celebration of American jazz music; and a classical pas de deux from ABT’s own repertoire.
Sherman, who served on the ABT board a decade ago, said she kept in touch with the company. When told about the prospective tour, she knew Shakespeare and COCA would be great partners.
“I went to Shakespeare because they know how to create something outdoors with the festivals they have every year,” Sherman said. “I went to COCA because they have a huge dance program there and are very familiar with outreach.”
In addition to ABT’s production, COCA will also host two ballet masterclasses taught by two ABT dancers; one for intermediate dancers and the other for advanced dancers.
The company will host a beginner’s masterclass for children enrolled in the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis’ summer camp program. Each class originally had 14 students, but it's since increased to 20.
“Bringing American ballet is huge for St. Louis and it’ll almost be for nothing if we didn’t involve the community forces with it,” Antonio Douthit-Boyd, co-artistic director of COCA said.
“I think it was important to us the moment ABT said they wanted to do outreach and we thought the Boys and Girls Club was the perfect place for children to get their first ballet lessons from huge icons and stars.”
In the masterclass, the young students will learn ballet etiquette, which includes how to prepare themselves and dress for class.
“It’s not just about standing at the bar and doing a plié,” Sherman said.
(Pronounced ‘plēˈā,’ it is a basic step in ballet that involves bending your knees)
“But it's about respect, attention and being able to listen and learn.” Sherman continued.
Douthit-Boyd said he hopes the masterclasses will bring diversity and expose both girls and boys to ballet.
“My first time taking ballet (was) with a room full of girls, so hopefully this is something that these young dancers can come into and explore.” Douthit-Boyd said.
An intermediate ballet masterclass will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on July 14 at COCA. The advanced ballet masterclass will be from noon-1:30 p.m. on July 14 at COCA.
Reservations are required for the intermediate and advanced ballet classes. Currently, the advanced class is booked, but there is a waitlist available at COCA’s website. The intermediate class has two openings. The waitlist for the advanced class and registration to the intermediate class is available on www.cocastl.org/abt/.
Members of Boys and Girls Club were scheduled to meet with a COCA dance instructor July 6-8 to prepare for a performance with an ABT dancer. The final performance is 11 a.m.-noon July 13 at the Boys and Girls Club north grand facility.
ABT Across America’s performance in St. Louis will be at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Wednesday July 14 at the Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. Students from the Boys and Girls Club will be attending the second performance.
The other tour cities are Lincoln, Nebraska; Iowa City, Iowa; Chicago; Minneapolis; Charleston, South Carolina; Middleberg, Virginia and New York.
The event is free and open to the public, no reservations are required.
For additional information contact the Shakespeare Festival Box Office at info@stlshakes.org or call (314) 287-3348.
