The Center of Creative Arts (COCA) has named Orlando Graves Bolaños as senior director of arts programming, and says “I am thrilled to be joining the COCA family and its vibrant vision and culture.”
“I am honored to be surrounded by a team of high-performing professionals who intimately understand the transformative power of the arts for children and youth. I look forward to working with everyone to grow programs that further engage and welcome the community-at-large,” he said in a release.
Graves Bolaños will lead artistic and programmatic initiatives, and report to COCA’s executive director. He brings more than 20 years of international experience, collaborating with artists and creating educational programming. He has served as an educator, trainer, director of education, and gallery director.
“Orlando brings deep understanding as an arts educator and administrator and has thoughtfully engaged diverse communities around the world in artistic experiences. We are thrilled to welcome Orlando to COCA’s leadership team and the St. Louis arts community,” said Kelly Pollock, COCA executive director.
Before joining COCA, Graves Bolaños was Gallery Facilitation & Experience director at The DoSeum in San Antonio, Texas. He incorporated artists and art education into interactive, hands-on exhibitions. He also was a member of the leadership team responsible for re-opening the museum with COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols.
He was also The DoSeum’s art education manager. He played major roles in establishing a 68,000-square-foot children’s museum, creation and design of an artist-in-residence program, and was a core educator for camps and field experiences for children.
He is a former instructor at the University of Texas-San Antonio Department of Interdisciplinary Teaching and Learning, Education at Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center deputy director, and trainer/head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Imantia Desarrollo Directivo in Madrid, Spain.
Graves Bolaños has a master’s of fine arts in Studio Art from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and is completing the Interdisciplinary Learning and Teaching Ph.D. program at the University of Texas-San Antonio.
