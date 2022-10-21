Learning how to play music by ear is a gift not everyone is blessed with. St. Louis producer and artist Miistro Freeyo had an ear for it.
Around age five, he learned how to play piano while watching his dad play. He messed around with the keys daily until he finally figured it out.
He received his first computer while in middle school and used it to make beats. Again, he developed the skill through trial and error.
Freeyo’s love of music followed him to Ritenour High School. He admits he joined the orchestra to impress a young lady, and he chose cello as his instrument.
She switched from orchestra and joined the school band. Rather than leave the orchestra, Miistro stuck with his original plan and ended up liking it.
He became popular in school for his music ability, so much that his teachers would ask him to bring his keyboard to play in class after he finished his work. He wrote and performed songs at assemblies and talent shows using his beats or rapping.
How he got the name Miistro Freeyo is definitely a conversation piece.
He formerly went by Lil Reggie because he shares his father’s first name, and “Big Money” for always having a dollar on him whenever peers asked for money during the lunch hour.
Miistro, pronounced maestro, comes from his Uncle Steve from Texas who was visiting St. Louis and encouraged him to continue his musical pursuits. Steve referred to him as a young maestro. He said the spelling comes from the era when it being the era where people spelled words differently for creative purposes.
“Freeyo comes from me talking to my manager one day, I wanted to have a purpose behind my brand,” he said. “Freeyo comes from ‘free yo mind.’ When I look at my music I never want to be put in a box, I’ll never let society dictate who I am.”
His big break in music started around 2014/2015. He did his first show where it was just him performing, he had a live band and DJ Cuddy from 100.3 the Beat was the deejay for the event.
“Cuddy got on the mic and was like man give this dude props he’s putting on a real show,” Freeyo said. “He gave me word that he would go to his boss at the station to tell him about my music. He did, that’s how they started playing my songs and how I got stamped.”
“Wish You Was Me,” and “Change Up,” were Freeyo’s first songs that got him radioplay. The songs were successful and took him on school tours and more.
“Durrty Drive at 5 you are now tuned in, Freeyo Gang in this thang coming live from the crib,” Freeyo raps on DJ Krisstyle of Hot 104.1’s old Durrty Drive at 5 intro theme song.
He was chosen by DJ Krisstyle to write and produce the memorable tune that sounded like an actual record.
“He hit me up asking for an intro for Durrty Drive at 5,” Freeyo said. “He said it couldn’t be no longer than two minutes, had to be 150 BPM (beats per minute), and had to mention the radio station. I treated it like a song. I wrote it out, put a hook at the end and the song took off. I perform it at shows because people come together from being familiar with it.”
Krisstyle’s show recently moved from five to noon and Freeyo is currently working on a new theme song for him to release soon.
Freeyo’s production has placed him in the rooms of many St. Louis legends including Nelly, J-Kwon, and NBA shooting guard Ben McLemore, who also raps.
Freeyo has been cooking up beats for McLemore for two years. His connection to the basketball star has introduced him to mainstream artists interested in collaborating on his beats including Atlanta’s Young Scooter. He and Scooter have developed a close professional relationship and friendship, where Freeyo will often send him beats then Scooter will tell him Lil Durk and Future loved the beat they and laid a verse down to it.
Freeyo is a free agent and said Scooter and many other artists and record labels are interested in signing him. Right now he’s trying to figure out which opportunities make the most sense for him and be the most profitable for him and his family.
Freeyo is in the process of reshaping his brand by placing more emphasis on producing than being an artist, dropping more videos, releasing more features with people, and dropping merchandise.
“It feels good to be a student of the game,” Freeyo said. “I love watching St. Louis artists come from here and go off to bigger and better things. It's always motivation to have my name stamped in the mix of names you can throw on and bring up, it represents a time in the city that’s dope.”
Miistro Freeyo is on all platforms.
