A scene deep within “The Harder They Fall” could serve as a response for what inspired British filmmaker Jeymes Samuel to craft his stylish Black western in the first place.
Villain Rufus Buck describes the intention behind his decision to establish the all-Black town of Redwood City. He essentially tells citizens he was motivated by the idea of presenting a thriving community without codependence, influence, or the mere presence of their oppressors. Even if Buck had to do it by hook, crook, or bloody murder, he hoped that the concept would compel Black people to understand their worth fully.
“The Harder They Fall,” which opened in theatres last weekend and makes its Netflix premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 3, is an unapologetic reminder of the invaluable creative and cultural capital inextricably tethered to Blackness. Is it a film without flaws? No, but it is perfect in how it blends the feel of hip-hop culture with the film’s historically white genre, extremely solid as part of the continuum of the limited canon of Black Westerns and a homerun of a full-length feature film debut for Samuel.
The swagger-filled film tells the story of Nat Love, who is relentlessly pursuing retribution for a traumatic childhood experience that shaped his destiny as a robber of robbers. As he seeks his brand of justice, the law is at his heels, and love is in his heart. His loyal gang is eager to see that he escapes the law and entraps his enemy – despite his determination to do it alone for the sake of their safety. The film stays true to the traditional format of 19th-century western films – from the storylines and fashion to the cinematography – but piles on side narratives, character arcs, and subplots that play out just before the viewer loses interest.
Black history buffs and western lovers alike took issue with the major characters being named as a tribute to actual historical figures within the wild west. There was the expectation that there would be an interweaving of the illustrious contributions associated with the names assigned to characters within “The Harder They Fall.” Samuel’s disclaimer at the start of the events within the film are purely fiction – though the people actually existed – doesn’t seem to be enough to quell their reservations.
However, the names alone are how the hip-hop generation pays homage. Artists often assume monikers of both real people and fictional characters, but the narratives are their own. No one expects David Banner to rap about “The Incredible Hulk” or Foxy Brown’s flow to include famous lines from Pam Grier movies.
Besides how the characters are named, the film’s pace, the cadence of the dialogue, and the music are also liberties taken to flex Black culture seasoned to satisfy the hip-hop generation’s palate.
Along with cowriting (with Boaz Yakin) and directing credits, “The Harder They Fall” is scored by Samuel, also known as singer/songwriter The Bullitts. Though more focus on the Black music from the time period for which the film was set would have been appreciated, the original music are certified bangers from hip-hop royalty such as Lauryn Hill and Jay-Z – who was one of the film’s producers. The soundtrack also featured music from Samuel’s big brother Seal. Reggae, Negro Spirituals (for which Samuel enlists the famed Fisk Jubilee Singers), and Afro-Beats are incorporated into the musical mix. A thrilling fight sequence that played out to the sounds of a Fela Kuti classic was especially tantalizing.
Samuel’s star-studded cast understood his assignment to make a western for the culture. Idris Elba was understated but effective in his performance as Rufus Buck, and while the permanent half-cocked smile on her face didn’t match the nefarious nature of her Trudy Smith character, so was Regina King. It was almost as if there was an understanding among them to step aside and let the actors in the cast, who are either emerging or overlooked, have the spotlight. Jonathan Majors accepted the challenge as Nat Love. Zazie Beetz was serviceable as Love’s on-again-off-again Stagecoach Mary, offering just enough for Majors to respond to her with an overload of raw emotion. LaKeith Stanfield’s Cherokee Bill further establishes him as infectiously captivating on screen. Deon Cole made the most of his limited screen time as Buck’s friend-turned-adversary Wiley Escoe. Edi Gathegi’s Bill Picket was an impressive statement of his capacity to hold his own among a heavy-hitting ensemble. Aside from Delroy Lindo – who deserves the MVP award for his nuanced portrayal of lawman Bass Reeves – was the least known of the core group that deserves the highest praise. RJ Cyler as the quick shooting Jim Beckwourth and Danielle Deadwyler as Stagecoach Mary’s dutiful sidekick Cuffee managed to steal every scene they appeared in, and seeing Cyler and Stanfield square off was a testament to their respective magnetism.
“The Harder They Fall” opened in theatres on October 22 and will stream via Netflix starting Wednesday, Nov. 3. The film is rated R with a running time of 137 minutes.
