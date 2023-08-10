With Grammy Award-nominated smooth jazz staple Gerald Albright as the headlining musical entertainment for the Eta Boule Foundation’s Salute to Fathers and Mentors on August 19th at The Sheldon, it goes without saying that guests can expect a good time.
“We wanted something sophisticated,” event chair Vito Bracy said of the musical portion – which also features the talents of St. Louis’ own Phil Graves. “Something really, really smooth.”
Albright headlined the event in 2017. The response was so overwhelming that it was a no-brainer for him to return. But as the event’s name suggests, the night of music and fellowship is much more than just a musical experience. The concert with a purpose will not only raise funds for the Eta Boule Foundation to continue strengthening the region by pouring into young Black men and Black families, it will also celebrate the life and work of St. Louis American Publisher and Executive Editor Donald M. Suggs.
Johnny Furr said that the work of Suggs – particularly through The St. Louis American Foundation – served as an inspiration for the Eta Boule Foundation.
The nonprofit arm of the Black fraternal organization has donated $115,000 to youth and family and health organizations, provided 60 college scholarships to African American young men and donated 100k in COVID relief funding. And since 2009, fraternity members have mentored more than 300 Jennings Middle School students by way of a special lecture series.
Founded on May 15, 1904, in Philadelphia, PA., Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, also known as the Boule, is the oldest Black Greek-Lettered Fraternity.
“Over the years it has evolved to become a progressive organization that not only serves as an organization for brotherhood and fellowship, but also one that harnesses the talents, influences and resources of its members to help the community – particularly Black men,” Furr said.
Having always been non-collegiate, the organization was designed for professionals at mid-career or older.
“Boule is not your typical fraternity like in college,” Bracy said. “It is a fraternity [for you to join] when you become an adult. Based on your track record of success, someone taps you on the shoulder and says,’ “Would you be part of a group.”
When Sigma Pi Phi was founded, Black professionals were not permitted in professional and cultural associations organized by the white community. The St. Louis chapter was established in 1912.
“Since that time, we have been consistently and quietly helping young men in our region – and this year will mark our 111th year,” Furr said. “We have a tremendous obligation to ensure that the next generation of African American men have an opportunity to succeed. We know that we are standing on the shoulders of giants – like Dr. Suggs.”
Those who attend next Saturday’s event will have the opportunity to celebrate Suggs and hear good music – but more importantly, they can pay the efforts of the Eta Boule Foundation forward with each ticket purchased. Proceeds will be used to fund programming that will enrich the lives of young Black men and Black families throughout the region.
“There were folks who opened up doors and created opportunities and provided access to a lot of things that allowed us to be successful – whether its scholarships, mentoring, coaching or whatever,” Furr said. “The men of Eta Boule are saying that it is our time to continue to uplift the next generation. That is what the Eta Boule Foundation is all about.”
The Eta Boule Foundation’s Salute to Fathers and Mentors will take place on Saturday, August 19th at The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets or additional information, call 314.534.1111 or visit www.metrotix.com.
