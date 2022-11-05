As guests celebrated during the inaugural Salvation Army Reimagine 75 fashion fundraiser on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Sheldon, artist Sage Gallan was creating a painting live on site.
His work was auctioned during the evening, and helped the event raise over $80,00. The fashion show featured 12 local designers and 16 models.
“The Salvation Army concepts [and] my work, I think they are very similar. “I think both examine how we are intricately connected,” he said.
Gallan began painting in his early 20s after a childhood spent drawing, and his works have been purchased for up to $15,000.
“Reimagine 75 has quickly become one of my favorite ways to kick off our Tree of Lights campaign,” said Major Kjell Steinsland, Divisional General Secretary and St. Louis Area Commander.
“It’s a new concept for us locally, and it looks as though it will be a part of The Salvation Army.”
The event raised funds for The Salvation Army Midland Division's community programs. In addition to paying homage to 1975, the event also celebrated the 75th anniversary of The Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign.
The tradition rings in the Christmas season throughout the region, and the 75th anniversary “showcases the dedication and generosity of our region to create a community where everyone has opportunity and access to vital resources,” according to Steinsland.
The Salvation Army 75th Tree of Lights Christmas Tree-Lighting ceremony will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, November 19th in Kiener Plaza Park, 500 Chestnut in downtown St. Louis.
The 2022 Tree of Lights chairs are St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Rick Horton and Rick Horton and Martin J. Lyons Jr., president and CEO of Ameren Corporation.
