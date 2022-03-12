Music at the Intersection returns for its second year in St. Louis with more than 50 acts this fall, including headliners Erykah Badu and Gary Clark Jr. Local artists Saint Boogie Brass Band, NandoSTL, Reggie Son, and more will perform during the two-day festival weekend.
Across four stages throughout the Grand Center Arts District’s outdoor festival footprint, a multitude of national, regional, and local recording acts will perform at The Fabulous Fox Theatre, The Sheldon Concert Hall, The Grandel Theater, and Jazz St. Louis Sept. 10-11.
Sticking to its focus “St. Louis Made,” the festival pays tribute to the city’s influence on American music, the city’s relationship with its Mississippi River sister cities, and the musical genres that have been produced and cultivated locally and nationally.
“Every year our aim is to make this festival more accessible, diverse, and multi-dimensional,” said Chris Hansen, executive director of Kranzberg Arts Foundation in a press release. “In addition to the blues, jazz, and heritage genre, which was the core of our lineup last year, we have national to local acts across everything from hip hop and R&B to indie rock, soul, and funk.
“Between acts, attendees can wander the festival’s new outdoor footprint and enjoy local food offerings, unique amusements, live art activations, and shopping with local vendors. An attendee may buy a ticket with a favorite like Erykah Badu, Buddy Guy, or The Urge, in mind, but that ticket gets them access to an incredible, dynamic urban music experience – and we hope they explore it all.”
Visit www.musicattheintersection.org for more information.
