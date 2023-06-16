After Oliver Lee Jackson, American, born 1935; after Julius Arthur Hemphill, American, 1938–1995; printed by Mulloweny Printing Company, Portland, Oregon, founded 2011; bookbinding by John DeMerritt Book Binding, Emeryville, California, founded 1995; Dear Friend (detail), 2021; 12 photogravures in linen-covered box; Saint Louis Art Museum, Gift of Donald Suggs and his daughters Dawn Suggs and Dina Suggs in memory of Betty Suggs 178:2022.1-12.