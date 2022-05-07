The works of IN UNISON Chorus and music director Stéphane Denève and the world premiere of Nathalie Joachim's "Family" were to be performed at Powell Symphony Hall this weekend, but the SLSO cancelled its concerts for Friday night and Saturday night due to multiple COVID breakthrough cases among orchestra musicians. It’s unclear how many musicians have tested positive.
For more information go to https://www.slso.org
