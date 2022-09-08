Walking into Christopher Hawkins's loft apartment is like walking into a Hip Hop/entertainment museum.
His walls are filled with photos and album covers of rappers, athletes, and entertainers. Nelly, Lil Wayne, Shaquille O'Neal, and others greet you as you enter the hallway. If you pivot to the right, you’ll see a large gold-trimmed velvet burgundy chair that looks as if it came from the set of Game of Thrones. Then there is “the ‘wall’, a floor-to-ceiling silver metal board where celebrities who have visited Hawkins’ in-home photography studio leave signatures.
Known as King Yella, the photographer’s career spans almost 30 years. He first got his taste of the life of a photographer as a child sitting on the lap of Charles Hawkins, his father.
He watched as his dad critiqued young photographers and coached them on how to capture the story or image they were trying to convey to the audience.
Young Hawkins remembers his father’s darkroom at their home in Norwood, where he would sit and watch his dad develop pictures.
But like most kids, Hawkins didn’t appreciate his father’s skill and gift behind the camera until he became a young adult.
“He was one of them old-school photographers, but I didn’t have a real interest in it when I was younger,” said Hawkins.
The photographer is candid about graduating from the ‘school of hard knocks’ after dropping out of school in the 9th grade. He said “no one had a vision for me, being a mixed race kid back then.” Both sides of his family lived very different from each other.
Like many teens who don’t see their fullest potential, he wandered through society trying to find his place. After a few years, Hawkins got his G.E.D. and enrolled at St. Louis Community College Forest Park.
Now a young father, he wanted to be a better version of himself for his daughter.
“No one told me college wasn’t hard. I thought it would be too difficult because I dropped out of school in the 9th grade. I didn’t think I was smart enough for school. [It] turns out college was pretty easy for me,” said Hawkins.
Hawkins says attending community college opened his eyes to the fact that he could do anything, as long as he pushed himself. He gained confidence, and his next journey was to a four-year college.
His friend told him about Southern University A&M College. This was before the internet age and Hawkins had to go to the library to do his research on the school. Southern offered open enrollment, which means as long as his SAT score qualified he could get accepted with his credits from the community college and his G.E.D.
It wasn’t until Hawkins was a student at the university in Baton Rouge, Louisiana that he got his first assignment as a photographer working for the school newspaper and yearbook.
He says it started as a playful joke. He would tease a friend by saying that he could take better photos. His friend called his bluff and suggested that he should apply for a photojournalist job for their school paper.
Hawkins says this was his chance to make a little extra money. He discovered he was good at it and this was the beginning of his career as a photographer.
Hawkins came home for Christmas break and showed his dad his work for the school newspaper. His dad felt honored and proud to see his son following in his footsteps.
“After Christmas break, my dad sent me back to school with all the equipment he retired with. So I went back on campus with the best cameras,” said Hawkins.
And he never looked back, photography was now his thing too, just like his dad.
He took advantage of the time he spent on campus. Even though he didn’t graduate from the university the experience allowed him to elevate his skills in visual arts.
He edited films for the mass communications department, mentored seniors, and helped them with their senior projects. His time spent on campus taught him the importance of networking and building a name for himself. A lot of those skills he still uses for his business King Yella photography.
Hawkings made Louisanna home, traveling between Baton Rouge and New Orleans connecting with the late 90s early 2000s top chart rap artists, Cash Money Records artist Lil Wayne, Turk, and No Limit Records artists, Mia X, Mystikal, and Silkk the Shocker. Hawkins captured their tours, concerts, and public appearances. Wherever they were there was Hawkins with his camera creating memories for his clients.
After nearly 15 years of living in the South, Hawkins decided to move back home. It meant that he would have to start from scratch, no one knew him here as a photographer for the celebrities. He, again, was a small fish in a big pond.
“My name had no weight here, I had to start over. I moved in with my brother until I got on my feet,” said Hawkins.
He lost touch with a lot of his friends, but moving back did have its perks. He would randomly run into one of his dad’s mentors, they would talk and catch up, Hawkins enjoyed hearing stories of yesteryear about his dad’s contributions to raising today’s photographers, it made him feel proud.
To make ends meet, Hawkings dabbled a little in construction. To build his name on the photography side, Hawkins took photos of St. Louis’ night scene. He admits he received criticism because some photographers consider that type of work, not real photography. Hawkins didn’t care what anyone had to say, he was making at least $300 a night, and he was doing what he loved to do, take photos.
“If you ever feel like it’s the end of the world, don’t even trip. I started over at 31,” said Hawkins.
He credits the life lessons he learned in Louisiana and putting himself out there at such a young age to his success in St. Louis.
“Everything you learn in life is a part of your education, most things you learn won’t come out of a book,” said Hawkins.
From college campus camera guy to celebrity photographer, King Yella is a go-to guy. He is often the requested photographer for album cover art, for behind-the-scenes video footage, or simply to take photos. King Yella is that dude.
Like his dad, Hawkins mentors up-and-coming photographers and some of the lessons he teaches them is to learn from their walk of life to capture the story they want to tell.
“I was young before and made mistakes, I like connecting with the youngsters because I am who I was raised to be now, and I can pass down that wisdom that I have now,” said Hawkins.
Hawkins tells them if they can’t afford to go to school for photography, go to Youtube, learn and practice their skill until they can get to college.
He says always brand a business, even if it’s just wearing a shirt with the name and logo, brand yourself, be your marketer.
Which are the same lessons he is passing on to his adult daughter and young son, “I want them to love photography for the sake of capturing your memories, creating something for yourself,” said Hawkins.
Hawkins is still keeping himself busy behind the camera, working with ‘today’s’ entertainers, Big Boss Vett, Offset, Guccio, and many more.
To learn more about King Yella Photography visit @KingYella and @Hawkinsdidit on Instagram.
Ashley Winters is a Report for America reporter
