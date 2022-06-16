Juneteenth, which is recognized annually on June 19, celebrates the historic abolishment of the last vestiges of slavery more than 150 years ago. While a part of the Black community for decades, the historic day became a federal holiday last year when President Joe Biden signed an executive order.
On June 19, 1865, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger traveled to Gavelston, Texas, and informed slaves of their freedom. This was more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. U.S. Grant in Appomattox, Va.
Texas would become the first state to name Juneteenth a state holiday.
There is a packed schedule of events throughout the St. Louis region and Metro East including The St. Louis American’s 2022 young leader B. Marcell Williams’ first “Jewelteenth,” happening on Saturday, June 18.
In partnership with the Missouri Division of Tourism, the office of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, STL Exchange, and Williams’ b. Marcell Enterprises, the event marks St. Louis’ first city-sponsored Juneteenth event.
Williams established her b.Marcell nonprofit organization 15 years ago while a student at Howard University. Its mission is serving young Black girls from marginalized communities through mentorship, education, training, and social activism.
She coined the term ‘Jewelteenth’ as an homage to her grandparents, who are retired St. Louis Public Schools educators.
In addition to celebrating her grandparents’ legacy, she also wanted to celebrate the contributions of all African Americans who died for our freedom, late ancestors who were changemakers, and those who work daily to break glass ceilings.
“We’re all standing in representation together for the youth,” Williams said. “It's about coming together as a family to celebrate the rich history of African Americans in St. Louis.”
Jewelteenth is Saturday, June 18 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Kaufman Park, 1200 Market Street. The event is free and family-friendly.
Check out the list below of our Juneteenth events happening this week.
-The Missouri History Museum’s Juneteenth Keynote Lecture and Gospel Music Celebration. Join keynote speaker Bill Doggett in a presentation about his father, civil rights leader Rev. John N. Doggett Jr. The Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis will perform. Missouri History Museum, 5 p.m. Thursday, Jun 16, 2022.
-A Juneteenth Celebration of Jackie Robinson; The festivities include a block party and barbeque at New Horizons United Methodist Church, live music, baseball food prepared by the Holy Smokers of Salem UMC, activities for children, cornhole toss games, storytelling on Juneteenth and Jackie Robinson, information tables from community partners, a voter registration table, a first aid tent, and more. 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
-Juneteenth Community Celebration, Emerson Family YMCA, 3390 Pershall Road Ferguson, noon-5 p.m. Saturday June 18.
-Juneteenth Community Bike Ride-In collaboration with Trailnet and 4 The Ville-Saturday, June 18 9 a.m. Tandy Recreation Center, 4206 Kennerly Ave9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
-East St. Louis Celebrates 618 Day and Juneteenth, 6755 State St., East St. Louis, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022
-Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair, Old North St. Louis 2700, St. Louis, noon 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
-A Walk for Democracy and Justice, Forest Park, Cricket Field, 5595 Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
-Story Stitchers Juneteenth Celebration, Craft Alliance 5080 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022
-Better Family Life 16th Annual Juneteenth Festival Sabayet, 4000 Maffitt, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022
-Delmar Main Street Juneteenth Festival, Saturday, Delmar Blvd 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Juneteenth Black Business Pop Up Shop, Ferguson Community Empowerment Center 9420 W. Florissant Ave., 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
-Juneteenth Father’s Day Block Party and Fashion Show, Sumner High School, 4248 Cottage Avenue, St. Louis, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022.
-Eyeseeme Bookstore’s 7th Year Anniversary and Juneteenth Celebration, EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore 6951 Olive Blvd University City, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022.
-Wellston Loop Juneteenth Concert Series, Wellston, 5955 Martin Luther King Dr., 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Inaugural Juneteenth “Free Dome” Celebration, Fairground Park, 3715 Natural Bridge Avenue, St. Louis, 1-7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022.
-Juneteenth Brunch & Open Mic, The Sliced Pint 1511 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022.
-3rd Annual House of Soul Juneteenth Festival House of Soul, 1204 Washington Ave St. Louis, noon- 8 p.m Sunday, June 19, 2022.
-“A Song for My Father” Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration with Robert Nelson. Blue Strawberry 364 N. Boyle Ave 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Jubilee, A Juneteenth Barbecue, The Noir Bookshop, 2317 Cherokee St., noon-5 p.m. Sunday, 19 2022.
City of Dellwood Juneteenth Parade and Celebration, Dellwood Rec Center, 10266 W. Florissant Ave. 1 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Missouri Botanical Garden Free Admission on Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, 2022.
St. Louis Symphony Juneteenth Celebration, Sunday, Greater Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church 1617 Euclid Ave., 2 p.m. Sunday June 19, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.