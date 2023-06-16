St. Louis talents will take Carnegie Hall’s Perelman Stage at 2 p.m. Sunday June 25, 2023, with Maestra Maria A. Ellis leading The New England Symphonic Ensemble in Robert Ray’s Gospel Mass.
Ellis will be joined by soloists Jennifer L. Kelley, soprano, and Jermaine Smith, tenor, and singers from around the country.
The combined choruses to perform from the St. Louis area are The Maria A. Ellis Festival Ensemble, Missouri Baptist University Chamber Singers, the Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis, and The Sheldon City of Music All-Star Chorus.
Also performing will be the Blackburn College Choir (Carlinville, IL), Que the Music Academy (Browns Summit, NC), and Rossview High School Choir (Clarksville, TN),
The afternoon program will also feature Johannes Brahms' evocative "Schicksalslied, Op. 54," conducted by Maestro Jeffrey Cobb and Jake Runestad’s "Into the Light" conducted by Erin Plisco. Each conductor will lead the Berrien Springs High School Concert Choir (Berrien Springs, MI), Hardin Valley Academy Chamber Choir (Knoxville, TN), Missouri State Choral Union (Springfield, MO), and Northwestern Michigan College Choirs (Traverse City, MI).
Warren Cook will conduct Dan Forrest’s Requiem for The Living with Madison Marie Mcintosh, Mezzo-Soprano and Mogan Mastrangelo, Tenor as soloists, respectively. Cook will lead a combined choir comprised of singers from Artios of Greenville Chorale (Greenville, SC), Bangor Area High School Slater Chorale (Bangor, PA), Bob Jones Academy Concert Choir (Greenville, SC), Bob Jones University Choirs (Greenville, SC), Central Regional High School Choir (Bayville, NJ) and the Rivertree Singers (Greenville, SC).
Participating singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. They will also spend 10 hours in rehearsal and touring New York City.
Tickets for all MidAmerica Productions events are now available for purchase on Carnegie Hall's website or by calling the box office at (212) 247-7800. Tickets can be purchased on site at 881 Seventh Avenue and 57th Street; Carnegie Charge: (212) 247-7800, or https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2023/06/25/New-England-Symphonic-Ensemble-0200PM.
Tickets range from $50-$125. For Groups of 10 or more, contact groupsales@carnegiehall.org or call 212-903-9705.
