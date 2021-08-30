On Saturday, August 28, the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park hosted the grand opening of St. Louis Sound, a free 6,000-square foot exhibit that explores the city’s iconic music history. More than 100 historical artifacts from national musicians, local legends, and important venues are on display.
Live performances on indoor and outdoor stages took place over the weekend featuring Murphy Lee and friends, Funky Butt Brass Band, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and other groups.
