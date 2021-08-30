STL Rocks

STL ROCKS at the opening of St. Louis Sound at the Missouri History Museum over the weekend of Aug. 28-29. 

On Saturday, August 28, the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park hosted the grand opening of St. Louis Sound, a free 6,000-square foot exhibit that explores the city’s iconic music history. More than 100 historical artifacts from national musicians, local legends, and important venues are on display.

Live performances on indoor and outdoor stages took place over the weekend featuring Murphy Lee and friends, Funky Butt Brass Band, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and other groups. 

Zeus

Local rapper Zeus, performed at the Missouri History Museum on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.  
Murphy Lee (2)

Murphy Lee performing at the opening for St. Louis Sound on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Missouri History Museum. 
DJ LadyJock from 88.1 KDHX

DJ LadyJock from 88.1 KDHX, broadcast live from the Grand Hall at the Missouri History Museum on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. 
Violinist with SLSO

Members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) played on Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Missouri History Museum. SLSO is part of St. Louis music history and is the nations second-oldest orchestra. 
Gentlemen of Vision (1)

Gentlemen of Vision performed in the Grand Hall of the Missouri History Museum on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, as part of the opening events for St. Louis Sound. 
Anita Jackson with Funky Butt Brass Band

Local jazz singer Anita Jackson, performs with the Funky Butt Brass Band on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Missouri History Museum. 
