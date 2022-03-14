Today, March 14th, St. Louis natives and residents across the region unite in celebrating the people, places, and businesses that set the city apart from others. It's more than an area code, a hashtag, or ‘Pi Day,’ Terrell “Young Dip” Evans and Tatum Polk created the inaugural 314 Day in 2006 to spread positivity on everything St. Louis has to provide.
Since launching in 2006, 314 Day has grown into a movement not just for Black St. Louis. but for people of all races and cultures. Businesses and corporations varying in size have also joined in putting their stamp on all things So St. Louis.
“314 Day was a dream project 15 years ago — today we are able to see what works
together and collaborating with the various communities can do for our region,” Young Dip said in a press release.
This year Young Dip and Polk partnered with St. Louis-based company STLMADE to roll out a week of events scheduled from March 10 through March 14.
Everyone who posts during the festivities is encouraged to use the hashtags #314Day #STLMade and #LoveLocalSTL.
“We are thrilled to partner with Young Dip and the official 314 Day team to make this year’s celebration the biggest yet. We invite everyone across the St. Louis metro to celebrate in their own unique way, whether it’s attending one of the many weekend events, visiting one of our amazing attractions, supporting a favorite local business or simply showing local pride on social media to let the world know why St. Louis is a great place to start up, stand out, and stay,” Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., an initiative of STLMADE said in a statement.
Visit https://www.314day.org/ for more information.
Last year, The St. Louis American spoke with Young Dip about the origin of 314 Day. Read it here: https://www.stlamerican.com/entertainment/living_it/young-dip-s-314-day-maintains-its-cultural-impact-in-st-louis/article_b59ae8ea-848d-11eb-a886-03495a473144.html.
