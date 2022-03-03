Money can’t buy happiness or be the fixer of one’s problems. Playwright Lydia Diamond’s production “Stick Fly,” explores those concepts through the storytelling of The LeVay family, an African American family visiting their vacation home in Martha’s Vineyard over the summer.
This isn’t just an ordinary weekend getaway, instead, it's time for the family to address and acknowledge classism, race, and ancestral history.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is presenting its own rendition of “Stick Fly,” until March 6 at the Center of Creative Arts (COCA)’s Catherine B. Berges Theatre.
Historically, Martha’s Vineyard was only seen as a popular vacation spot for affluent white families. Over the years, that’s changed as more diversity is seen there now.
Chanel Bragg, guest director for The Rep’s premiere of “Stick Fly,” and Arizona Theatre’s associate artistic director appreciates that this story is being told rather than the stories of Black struggle and slavery mainstream media often advertises.
“I call it trauma porn and this is not that type of story,” Bragg said. “It's really great to see us playing doctors in an affluent area and having a house on Martha’s Vineyard. Unfortunately, the theatre canon of plays and musicals don’t often show us that way. They’d rather show us downtrodden, [enslaved], or some sort of [situation] where we have to experience something terrible in order for stories to be told.”
Ricardy Fabre, who plays the character Kent “Spoon”, the youngest child of The LeVays, said his character is a published author who brings his Black fiance Taylor (Amber Williams) home to meet his family for the first time.
“I think Kent is someone who is trying to find his place in the world and identify what his passion is,” Fabre said. “While he has the courage to fully pursue his dreams, he has a struggling relationship with his father who constantly questions his decisions. In the play, we really get to see Kent grow into a man in a family dynamic that doesn’t always perceive him as one.”
Ron Himes, founder and producing director of The Black Rep, has a central role in the current Rep production. He plays the family’s patriarch Joe LeVay, a neurosurgeon.
He said the crossover between The Black Rep and The Rep was a rewarding experience.
“It has been exhausting and great because while rehearsing at The Rep shows I’ve also been in rehearsals with The Black Rep,” Himes said. It's been a matter of juggling multiple projects at one time. It's been busy but it's very rewarding, exciting, and exhilarating.”
Bobbi Johnson, who plays the character Cheryl, said “Stick Fly,” is a story about different kinds of Black people.
“It's a beautiful story about love and what we need from others,” Johnson said. “It's about Black people living their lives and I hope the audience finds joy and laughter in it and is surprised by the story we tell.”
The rest of the characters include Kimber played by Blair Lewin, the white girlfriend to Flip, the oldest LeVay son, and a plastic surgeon played by DeShawn Mitchell.
Fabre said the production is a well-written play dealing with topics in the African American community that aren’t always talked about.
“It's not a place filled with plight and trauma,” Fabre said. “We’re following the lives of mostly upper-class affluent African Americans who are very educated and accomplished individuals. We get to experience the Black family and Black experience through a lens that is funny, witty and has lots of twists, turns, and reveals that will keep the audience engaged.”
“Our audiences are sure to be entertained by this fascinating family dramedy,” Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Rep said. “Lydia Diamond is an exciting and powerful playwright with her finger on the pulse of our times. She bravely delves into the complexity, secrets, vulnerability, and heart of our humanity. This is a production you will not want to miss!”
Tickets for Stick Fly are on sale now and range from $25-$99. Visit repstl.org for tickets and more information.
All performances have a limited capacity with socially distanced seating. Masks must be worn. Guests are mandated to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test result from a medical lab (no at-home tests) - a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance date or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance date. For further information on The Rep’s Covid-19 safety protocols, visit https://www.repstl.org/visit/covid-faqs
