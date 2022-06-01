Some of St. Louis' most talented creatives returned or began a new tradition of sharing and selling their crafts, and cuisine to the community via this year’s St. Louis African Arts Festival. The wide array of products from Africans and the African diaspora is warming and reminds people of the creativity of the Black spirit.
"We have people from all walks of life," said Cynthia L. Cosby, the African Arts Festival founder. "We are very proud of the diversity."
Beginning in 1991, The St. Louis African Arts Festival celebrated its 31st annual during a three-day free festival this Memorial Day weekend. It marked the first African Arts festival of the 2020s decade.
The festival aims to spread awareness of Black peoples' contributions and influence in all art forms, alongside highly sought-after cuisine from all over, including traditional African cuisine, soul food and dishes from the Caribbean.
Despite taking place in one of the most identifiable parts of St. Louis, the moment one comes up to the line of stands of an assortment of African art alongside enchanting African music, a feeling of being in a different country can certainly take over.
Seeing much of Black St. Louis selling and supporting the local talent from fashion to crafts to candles, food, and more fosters a sense of community and unity.
Among the vendors, there were several first-timers and some who haven't missed a year since the mid-90s. The vendors had a range of backgrounds, including many proud St. Louis natives with a mix of some from Midwest cities of Chicago and Detroit and some from Western Africa such as Senegal and Mali.
Steve Pits, a longtime vendor at Thiocary Fashion, is a St. Louis native who's finally venturing to Africa for the first time in September. Pits said he's looking forward to going to Liberia.
"We import from about nine countries, Gambia, Ghana, Senegal, Mali and more," Pits said. “It's a wide range.”
One first-time vendor, Charlesetta Cook of Charlie's Creative Designs, celebrated her first time tabling with a life-long friend. She sells pieces of abstract art and clothing traditionally worn by Black women in Africa.
Cook said she and vending partner Rosalind Jones already shared plenty of great memories navigating the African Arts Festival, sharing a bitter-sweet moment.
"We're really close friends; I just sold a piece that looked like her [table partner and close friend’s] daughter, which made me happy but made her sad."
The annual festival occurs Memorial day weekend each year.
