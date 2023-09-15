At several points during Music at the Intersection’s two-day music celebration this past Saturday and Sunday in the heart of Midtown, the sounds coming from every direction on the festival’s four stages were being provided by artists from the region.
The list of local artists given a platform at this year’s Music at the Intersection is too lengthy to name individually, but they represented the new, the now, the next as well as the legendary.
In total, more than 50 acts played Music at the Intersection for 2023. Jazz icons Herbie Hancock and Taj Mahal, hip hop legend Grandmaster Flash and veteran group Arrested Development, Snarky Puppy, Tank and the Bangas and Thundercat were among the many. But the talent that the region has produced was the true headliner of the festival presented by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in partnership with the Steward Family Foundation and The Regional Arts Commission.
“Music at the Intersection once again brings together generations of St. Louisans and people from around the country to celebrate St. Louis’ imprint on the American songbook,” said Chris Hansen, Executive Director, Kranzberg Arts Foundation. “St. Louis giants were well represented, playing next to living legends and the best of A-List contemporary artists across a variety of genres.”
Sometimes those genres collided.
“It’s a blessing to be on this stage representing St. Louis and hip hop,” said Grammy winner trumpeter and Ferguson native Keyon Harrold said Saturday night as he held things down at The Big Top. Along with singer Stout, he was joined on stage by Pharoahe Monch. He might not be a household name outside of hip hop circles, but Monch is the favorite rapper of countless favorite rappers. After Harrold and Stout seamlessly blended jazz and R&B, Monch brought the turn up with his classic club banger “Simon Says (Get the [expletive] Up).” The energy shifted quickly, but the audience was along for the ride as Monch and Harrold paid homage to hip hop in commemoration of its 50th anniversary.
Harrold was followed on stage by R&B legend Angela Winbush. She closed out The Big Top Saturday night performances with selections from her catalog of hits and received a queen’s welcome from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who had earlier proclaimed September 9th as Angela Winbush Day in the City of St. Louis.
“I’m so proud to present your homegirl – our homegirl,” Jones said. “The pride and joy of St. Louis.”
Winbush did not disappoint with her full band and backup dancers – with whom she effortlessly kept up the pace. “Am I doing alright for a little old lady of 68?” Winbush asked the crowd.
The stellar performance reminded her hometown of her contributions to the rich legacy of R&B – and that she can stake her claim as the queen of R&B high notes during the era between Minnie Ripperton and Mariah Carey.
While Winbush held it down at the Big Top, rising rap star Smino had the Washington Avenue stage on lock. He served up plenty of St. Louis love.
“It's a lot a people in the world that think our city is just about violence– that’s all they like to talk about,” Smino said. “They don’t want to talk about all the beautiful art that goes on and all the beautiful souls that exist in my city – and all the people that just want a better chance, you know what I’m saying. Straight up. I try my best to show the beauty of St. Louis when I step into the world, you feel me.”
He then cued a stunning drone light display that was a tribute to the city.
“I want to show the world how beautiful St. Louis is,” Smino said. The lights formed a visual tribute to the Gateway Arch before morphing into “Luv 4 STL.”
Those who attended Music at the Intersection are well aware of the region’s beauty – and its invaluable cultural contributions, including a Legends Award for Edie Bee Anderson and “Gentleman” Jim Gates for their pioneering move of playing hip hop for the first time on commercial radio.
When Herbie Hancock gave a nod to his 24-year-old drummer Jaylen Petinaud on Sunday evening, it was not lost on this reporter that Petinaud is the same age as Hancock was when he played as part of the legendary quintet of East St. Louis’ own Miles Davis. Hancock’s band also included Terence Blanchard, who has become somewhat of an adopted son of the region thanks to his collaborations with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis.
Hancock’s influence could be felt in the performance of St. Louis’ own Shedrick Mitchell during his early afternoon set on Sunday – who stole a moment from the Shedrick Mitchell Collective’s regularly scheduled programming to shout out his high school.
“Where are all my Comets at,” Mitchell said, referring to his McCluer alma mater.
And as he helped close out the festival, legendary DJ Grandmaster Flash included several classics by St. Louis’ own Nelly in his mix.
“Midwest, where y’all at,” Flash said as he blazed the tables with “Country Grammar,” “Grillz,” “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” “Ride Wit Me” and “Hot in Herre” along with Chingy’s “Right Thurr” among Midwest artists that also included Da Brat, Bone Thugs N Harmony and Eminem.
[It was] A real celebration of community,” Hansen said for his recap of Music at the Intersection’s third year. “And not a bad note played all weekend.”
