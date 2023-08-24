Charity
Hatz4Hearts presents Annual Pink Carpet Community Gala
8/25/2023 6:30pm
The 2023 Pink Carpet Community Gala & Cancer Survivor Fashion Show will honor the courage and resilience of cancer patients and survivors with an evening filled with food, a silent auction, and live entertainment. Hatz4Hearts is dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer through education and providing mammogram screenings as well as supportive services to those undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Honorees this year include: Tammie Holland, Vetta L. Sanders Thompson, Ph, and Melvia A. Shahid. Special guest will be Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Derrion Henderson will host. For more information call 314-231-7220. Tickets: $75+. Missouri Athletic Club, 405 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO
Community:
SLATE's Find a Job Friday Series
8/25/2023 10:00am
Alternatively, follow SLATE on social media for timely announcements and updates. Go to: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/events/eventdetails.cfm?Event_ID=36687. On Facebook at @SLATEMCC and Twitter @SLATE_MCC. Virtual Job Center, St. Louis, MO.
Jennings City Council Meeting
8/28/2023 7:00pm. For more information, go to https://www.cityofjennings.org/vcalendar/?Org_ID[]=1&keyword=&submit=Go&Ctype=monthly&D=1663909200. Contact: 314.388.1164. Virtual meeting, Jennings, MO.
Ferguson Library Board Meetings
8/28/2023 7:00pm. For more information, go to: https://www.fergusoncity.com/calendar.aspx?EID=4347. Virtual Meeting, Ferguson, MO.
Southwest Neighborhood Meeting
8/28/2023 6:00pm, For more information, go to: https://www.fergusoncity.com/calendar.aspx?EID=4324. Virtual Meeting, Ferguson, MO.
Concerts and Live Music:
Moneybagg Yo - Larger Than Life Tour
8/25/2023 7:00pm
PLEASE NOTE: This venue has a CLEAR BAG policy and is CASHLESS for concessions. Please visit www.chaifetzarena.com for more details. Support acts are subject to change without notice. Chaifetz Arena. 1 South Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO. Tickets: $49.50+.
Musiq Souldchild
8/25/2023 7:00pm
City Winery St. Louis presents Musiq Souldchild Live in concert on Friday, August 25th + Saturday, August 26! Musiq Soulchild is an American singer-songwriter hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Born in 1977, he would first emerge at the break of the millennium, putting out his debut album, 'Aijuswanaseing', in the year 2000. City Winery, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, MO. Tickets: $75.00 - $85.00.
T-DUBB-O - Life Lessons Tour
8/25/2023 7:30pm
Hip Hop concert at Pops Concert Venue, 300 Monsanto Ave, Sauget, IL. For more information, call: (618) 274-6720. Entrance: $12.
8/26/2023 7:00pm
City Winery St. Louis presents Musiq Souldchild Live in concert on Friday, August 25th + Saturday, August 26!
City Winery 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, MO. Tickets: $75.00 - $85.00.
Elemental
8/26/2023 9:00pm
The Party: Celebrating The 4 Elements of Hip Hop Every 4th Saturday Hosted by Finsta Sounds by Biko Special Guest DJ Charlie Chan Live B-Boy/B-Girl Session curated by IDUNNOMARTY Plus Live Art & Guest MCs. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 North Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Admission is not ticketed for this event.
Evolution Festival 2023 with a performance by Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminal, Ice Cube & The Sugar Hill Gang
8/27/2023 11:00am
With the vision of evolving the music festival experience, live music producers Contemporary Presentations and The Just Listen Company are proud to announce the inaugural EVOLUTION FESTIVAL in St. Louis, a modern festival concept that will celebrate the soul of the city in a forward-thinking way with a diverse music lineup, featuring: 2023 GRAMMY AWARD® winner Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys (a 2023 GRAMMY AWARD® nominee), The Black Crowes, Brittany Howard, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Ice Cube, Morgan Wade, Cautious Clay, Michigander, Modern English, Nikki Lane, The Sugarhill Gang, The Nude Party and many more…With next-level barbeque offerings ever-growing list including: Sugar Fire Smoke House, Pappy’s Smoke House, Beast Craft BBQ, Gobble Stop Smoke House, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Treaux’s Cajun BBQ, and specialty cocktails, tastings, and demonstrations. $89.50+ Forest Park, 5595 Grand Dr., St. Louis, MO. For more information, go to https://www.evolutionfestival.com/tickets.html.
Elemental DJ Workshops
8/30/2023 6:00pm
Event Details: In celebration and recognition of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop and its influence on contemporary music, art, fashion, and culture, Kranzberg Arts Center in conjunction with Walls Off Washington will present 50 community facing events, workshops, demonstrations, installations, and parties that celebrate and elevate Hip Hop in 2023. Series continues…FREE. August 30, 2023 6:00 pm. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 North Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO.
Lafayette Square Summer Concerts
8/26/2023 6:00pm
Website: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/events/eventdetails.cfm?Event_ID=36227. Lafayette Square Summer Concerts, St. Louis, MO.
Fairs, Festivals and Markets:
Festival of Nations
8/26-8/27 10:00am
Mark your calendars for August 26, 10 am - 8 pm and August 27, 10 am - 6 pm. We are returning in full force at Tower Grove Park, and we will be back with some of our favorite performers and food vendors, as well as amazing talented individuals that are new to the festival. Follow along from now until the Festival to hear about what is coming! Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis, MO.
Tower Grove Farmers' Market
8/29/2023 4:00pm
The Tower Grove Farmers' Market is Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (April through October) and Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. (May through September). The market has experienced tremendous growth since beginning in 2006 and has become a popular gathering place for thousands of St. Louisans every week during the season. Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis, MO.
Museums and Art Exhibits:
NIGHT OUT / Indigo Shibori Dyeing/ Laumeier Sculpture Park
8/25/2023 6:30pm
A cocktail and creativity make for a great night out! Spend the evening learning about Shibori tying methods and its interesting history while chatting with friends and other creative adults. Sip on Blueberry Mojitos while submerging your fabric into a rich Indigo Dye Vat. Choose between a large bandana or a silk scarf for your evening creation. Participants may bring a beverage of their choice; light snacks and themed cocktails are provided. Ages 21 + / Friday, August 25, 2023 / 6:30-9:30 p.m. / $58. Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road St. Louis, MO.
Drop-in Collection Tour: Vibrant Visuals
8/26/2023
Join a Saint Louis Art Museum docent for a lively and engaging tour of the Museum's collection. Tour themes change monthly. August's theme is Vibrant Visuals, which highlights artworks that incorporate dynamic colors. Tours begin at the Information Center in Sculpture Hall, and are limited to 10 visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Saint Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive. St. Louis, MO. Free. For more information, call: (314) 721-0072.
EXHIBITION OPENING / Vaughn Davis Jr.: The Fabric of Our Time
8/26/2023 11:00am
The public is invited to celebrate the opening of St. Louis-based artist Vaughn Davis Jr.'s exhibition, The Fabric of Our Time. The opening includes a conversation between Vaughn Davis Jr. and Curator Dana Turkovic at noon in the Aronson Fine Arts Center. Free to attend. ABOUT THE EXHIBITION The Fabric of Our Time will be on view August 26 - December 17, 2023 and will feature recent and newly commissioned paintings, ceramics, and flags. The indoor and outdoor works will be presented in the Aronson Fine Arts Center's Whitaker Foundation Gallery and in the Park's Northern Grove. Vaughn Davis Jr. rips, tears, and drapes pigmented canvases to transcend traditional notions of painting and push them into the realm of shape-shifting objects. His distress of materials refers to daily struggles and social protest, especially for Black and Brown communities. Davis applies a similar tactile approach in his ceramic works, folding and splitting clay and using expressive glaze techniques. For more information, call: 314.615.5278. Aronson Fine Arts Center, 12580 Rott Road, St. Louis, MO.
DISCOVER LAUMEIER
8/27/2023 11:00am
Discover-or re-discover-Laumeier through an interactive day for all ages! Discover Laumeier features hands-on activities focused on: Discovering connections between art and the natural environment Exploring unique artworks by renowned artists Creating your own art Details coming soon! Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road, St. Louis, MO.
Talks & Lectures
Author Talk: "Enslavement and the Underground Railroad in MO and IL"
8/25/2023 1:00pm
About the Program:
The Field House Museum is pleased to welcome local historian and author Julie Nicolai on August 25, 2023 to discuss her new book, Enslavement and the Underground in Missouri and Illinois. The book, out July 31, details stories of the courage and perseverance of the enslaved and the abolitionists who helped them on their path to freedom. This program is free with limited availability in person and on Zoom. The Field Hous is located at 634 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO. Reservations must be made in advance through Eventbrite, by calling the Museum at 314-421-4689, or by emailing info@fieldhousemuseum.org.
Market Street Stomp: An Exploration of St. Louis Jazz in the 1920's
8/30/2023 7:00pm
Join T.J. Muller, local musician, bandleader, and radio D.J. for a journey back to St. Louis' Roaring Twenties. T.J. will guide you through the popular music venues of the time and introduce you to the local bands that were getting your grandparents up on the dance floor and doing the Charleston! The lecture will be accompanied with historical images and recorded musical examples, as well as some items from T.J. Muller's own collection. Registration required. For more information, call: 314-994-3300, Mid-County Branch-St. Louis County Library, 7821 Maryland Ave., St. Louis, MO.
Theater:
"Ragtime" at Union Avenue Opera
8/25/2023 8:00pm
It’s the dawn of a new century and America has never been more alive with change and opportunity. Ragtime is an impassioned, jubilant, and timeless tribute to the American Dream. Tickets: $32 +. For more information, visit unionavenueopera.org or call the Box Office at 314-361-2881. Union Avenue Opera, 733 N Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO.
"Ragtime" at Union Avenue Opera
8/26/2023 8:00pm
ickets: $32 +. For more information, visit unionavenueopera.org or call the Box Office at 314-361-2881. Union Avenue Opera, 733 N Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO.
Religion and Spirituality:
A Night of Miracles Revival
8/26/2023 3:00pm
Apostle Francello McCoy Healing & Mending Ministry Presents
A Night of Miracles Revival
Signs Wonders Healing Prophecy & Freedom
FREE EVENT. Vendors Are Welcomed $50 Registration Fee. Hilton St. Louis Airport,10330 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, MO.
Washington Tabernacle MB Church & Berean District Laymen Prayer Drive-Thru
8/26/2023 10:00am
The Women’s Missionary Union, Prayer Warriors and Century Men Ministries of Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church along with the Berean Missionary Baptist District Association Laymen Ministry, invites you to a Prayer Drive-Thru. Saturday & Sunday, August 26 & 27, 2023, 10am-12pm
AND
Prayer Drive-Thru Fellowship Dinner
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Following the 10am Morning Worship Service. All are welcome. Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103, Rev. Donnie Robinson, Sr., Interim Pastor
3200 Washington Ave. at Compton, St. Louis, MO.
