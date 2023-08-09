CALENDAR
Concerts
Aug. 10, 8 pm: Cory Henry - Live At The Piano Tour, Simply put Cory Henry is a Grammy Award Winning Artist, Composer, Producer, Multi-instrumentalist, all around keyboard master, and is the future of music!In 2021, Cory’s album Something to Say was City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158. Simply put Cory Henry is a Grammy Award Winning Artist, Composer, Producer, Multi-instrumentalist, $42.00 - $48.00
Aug. 11 - Aug. 12, 5:15-8 pm: Blues at the Arch Festival, Hosted by Gateway Arch Park Foundation as part of its mission to bring exciting, accessible community events to the national park, this popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St.Gateway Arch Park Foundation, 11 North Street. Hosted by Gateway Arch Park Foundation as part of its mission to bring exciting, accessible Free
Aug. 13, 4 pm: Alexia Simone at The Dark Room, Rising St. Louis singer and songwriter Alexia Simone makes her Dark Room debut.The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Sq.. $20.00
Aug. 13, 10 am-2 pm: Blues Brunch, Blues history enthusiasts will be serenaded by the Robert Nelson Band in the site of a former jazz speakeasy. 612 North Event Space + Catering, 612 North Second Street. Blues history enthusiasts will be serenaded by the Robert Nelson Band in the site of a former jazz $65.00 - $80.00
Aug. 15, 7:30 pm: Dont’ miss the Summer Block Party featuring Jodeci and SWV, with special guests Dru Hill next Tuesday. Parking is included in the ticket price, just drive and park! Premier Parking is also available. Act today - You'll be able to arrive late and park close at the concert! Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr. Tickets: $39.50 - $179.50. 4 select tickets for $89 + fees while supplies last.
Aug. 17, 7 pm: Lil Baby - It's Only Us Tour, There is a delivery delay in place until approximately 2 days prior to the eventEnterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave. $46.50 - $276.50
Aug. 18, 8 pm: Legacy Institute's Award Ceremony Fundraiser, Reserved Seated Event. All Ages Allowed Please note: All tickets carry fees. Tickets purchased in person at The Pageant Box Office with cash will be discounted to face value. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd. $60.00 - $80.00
Aug. 18, 7 pm: Lil Durk - Sorry For The Drought Tour, Parking is included in the ticket price, just drive and park! Premier Parking is also available. Act today - You'll be able to arrive late and park close at the concert!Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr. $35.00 - $149.50
Aug. 18, 6:30 pm: The Smooth Jazz Cruise on Land , *JOIN US FOR THE SMOOTH JAZZ CRUISE ON LAND in ST LOUIS Ⅲ Jazz Cruises, the Gold Standard for Jazz at Sea Since 2001, is proud to announce:The Smooth Jazz Cruise in St Louis Ⅲ AUGUST 18 – The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road. Join us for Jazz Cruises, the Gold Standard, $63.00 - $113.00
Comedy
Aug. 12, 1-3 pm: 2024 COCA Improv Troupe Auditions, COCA, 524 Trinity Ave.
Poetry
Aug. 11, 8 pm: CHURCH PRESENTS "LYRICISM 3" LIVE FROM THE DARK ROOM... Jamar 'Church' Pinkston, photographer/videographer owner of Church Productions, and barber is also a spoken word artist he's unveiling his third installment of Lyricism 3.The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Sq. $20.00
Theater
Aug. 18, 8-11 pm: "Ragtime" at Union Avenue Opera, *It’s the dawn of a new century and America has never been more alive with change and opportunity.Scored with the syncopated rhythms of a hopeful new age, Ragtime* effectively weaves together Union Avenue Opera, 733 N Union Blvd. $32.00 - $165.00
Visual Arts
Aug. 10 - Aug. 18, First Friday, Start the first Friday of the month with art, music, and culture in the Grand Center Arts District. This First Friday celebrates the last looks at our Spring/Summer exhibition season. […]Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd. Start the first Friday of the month with art, music, and culture in the Grand Center Arts District. Free
Talks & Lectures
Aug. 17, 7-8:30 pm: Rap & Hip Hop: Made in St. Louis, Travel through time with DJ G. Whiz and DJ LadyJock of KDHX 88.1 radio! Learn about the history and importance of rap and hip hop music in St. Louis through a multimedia presentation. Registration required.Florissant Valley Branch-St. Louis County Library, 195 New Florissant Rd. Free
Health & Wellness
Aug. 12 - Aug. 15, 8 am-12:30 pm: Tower Grove Farmers' Market, The Tower Grove Farmers' Market is Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (April through October) and Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. (May through September).Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive. The Tower Grove Farmers' Market is Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Civic Benefit
Aug. 13, 12-6 pm: ForTheCultureSTL Presents... The 5th Annual Culture Kickback, The Culture Kicback is BACK but BIGGER!!!! THE 5TH ANNUAL CULTURE KICKBACK FEST is the BIGGEST AND BLACKEST, family reunion styled kickback in St. Louis. Loretta Hall Park, 1451 Cole St. Free
