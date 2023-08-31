CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans

 Photo courtesy of CeCe Winans

COMMUNITY

SLATE's Find a Job Friday Series

9/1/2023 10:00am

SLATE Job Center

St. Louis, MO

Free

Super Reader Scavenger Hunt (Teens)

9/1/2023

Lewis & Clark Branch

9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd.

St. Louis, MO

Civilian Review Board Meetings (CRB)

9/4/2023 6:00pm

Ferguson, MO

Dog's Day at the Pool

9/5/2023 5:00pm

All dogs must be current on DHLLP and rabies vaccines, must present proof at the door. Dogs must be recently bathed, have an ID tag on at all times, and always be accompanied by an adult human.

White Birch Park, White Birch Bay Aquatic Center

1186 Teson Road

Hazelwood, MO

Voices of Jubilation, an UMSL Community Gospel Choir

9/5/2023 7:00pm

Join Voices of Jubilation, the new UMSL Community Gospel Choir, directed by Maria A. Ellis. Beginning after Labor Day, VoJ will meet every Tuesday at the Touhill PAC from 7-9pm. Special performances include a Tribute to Robert Ray, Jazz for the Holidays, and UMSL Choir concerts. Fee per semester: Students $10; UMSL Faculty, Staff, Alumni, and Community Members $30

Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, Whitaker Room

One University Blvd

St. Louis, MO

$10.00 - $30.00

City Council Meeting in person at City Hall

9/5/2023 7:00pm

Black Jack, MO

Farmers Market Commission Meeting

9/6/2023 6:30pm

Ferguson Community Center

Wabash Room) 1050 Smith Ave

Ferguson, MO

Plan Commission Meetings

9/6/2023 6:00pm

Meeting may be cancelled if there are no items for review

Ferguson City Hall

110 Church Street

Ferguson, MO

Residential housing & Zoning

9/6/2023 6:30pm

Nodiff Marvin

500 Skinker Blvd

St. Louis, MO

CONCERTS AND LIVE MUSIC

Free BBQ Concert: Polyphony Marimba

8/31/2023 6:00pm

Greg Freeman Park

6008 Kingsbury

St. Louis, MO

50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Celebration

9/1/2023 5:30pm

St. Louis County Library is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop with special programming.  The celebration will culminate in an outdoor Hip Hop Block Party with food trucks, a live DJ, a graffiti wall, and other activities on Friday, September 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bangert Park in Florissant.

Bangert Park

275 S New Florissant Rd

Florissant, MO

Free

Chrisette Michele

9/1/2023 and 9/1/2023 7:00pm and 8:00pm

She’s released over 100 songs and collaborated with everyone from Jay Z to George Duke, Natalie Cole to Nas and John Legend to Drake…

City Winery St. Louis

3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158

St. Louis, MO

$60.00 - $75.00

Desi Banks: The Purpose Chaser Tour (Comedy)

9/1/2023 7:30pm

The Pageant

6161 Delmar Blvd

St. Louis, MO

Toosii: Naujour Tour

9/2/2023 8:00pm

The Pageant

6161 Delmar Blvd

St. Louis, MO

$34.50 - $49.50

TownsendX3 Agency presentes Dylan Triplett (Blues)

9/3/2023 7:00pm

City Winery St. Louis

3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158

St. Louis, MO

$25.00

Trippie Redd - Take Me Away Tour

9/4/2023 7:30pm

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

14141 Riverport Dr

St. Louis, MO

$34.50 - $109.50

Great Artists Series '23 Augustin Hadelich, violin at E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall

9/6/2023

Washington University in St. Louis

1 Brookings Dr

St. Louis, MO

Edison Box Office: 314-935-6543

CeCe Winans Believe for it Tour (Tickets still available)

www.cecewinans.com

10/19/23, 7pm

Chaifetz Arena

1 S Compton Ave 

St. Louis, MO 

An Evening with Al Green Live

& Bettye LaVette

11/25/23

Family Arena - St. Charles

2002 Arena Parkway

St. Charles, MO

FAIRS, FESTIVALS AND MARKETS

One Africa! One Nation! Farmers Market

9/2/2023 10:00am

This market season is all about buying from each other and selling to everyone, to bring commerce back into the Black commnity

O'Fallon Park Boathouse-West Florissant and Harris Ave

Wilbert Long Senior Drive

St. Louis, MO

Free

Tower Grove Farmers' Market

9/2/2023 8:00am - 12:00 pm.

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Drive

St. Louis, MO

Tower Grove Farmers' Market

9/5/2023 4:00pm -7:00 pm.

MUSEUMS AND ART EXHIBITS

Art to Make You Smile - a juried art event

9/1/2023 12:00pm

Soulard Art Gallery

St. Louis, MO

Free

First Friday

9/1/2023

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

This First Friday celebrates the last looks at our Spring/Summer exhibition season.

3750 Washington Blvd

St. Louis, MO

Free

Nothing to Hide: Mental Illness in the Family Photography Exhibition

9/1/2023

Presented by Family Diversity Projects This exhibit seeks to dispel harmful misconceptions and myths about mental illness. On display at the Cliff Cave Branch. All Ages.

Cliff Cave Branch

5430 Telegraph Rd.

St. Louis, MO

Work in Progress: Justin Favela

9/5/2023 6:00pm

View upcoming exhibiting artist Justin Favela's major mural installation in its final days of completion and join the artist in conversation with CAM Associate Curator Misa Jeffereis.

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

3750 Washington Blvd

St. Louis, MO

Free

TALKS & LECTURES

9/7/23, 9am - 4:30pm

Music At The Intersection'sIntersessions conference, in conjunction with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation

School of Communications 

Webster University - Sverdrip Building

8300 Big Bend Blvd., 

Webster Groves

Free to attend | Register at Metrotix.com

Join us a day filled with workshops and presentations for musicians and other creative professionals.

(SPIRITUALITY AND RELIGION)

The Bible and The Black Man & Black Woman Seminar Tour

9/2/2023 1:00pm

Eyeseeme African American Children's Bookstore

6951 Olive Blvd

University City, MO

Free

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.