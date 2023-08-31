COMMUNITY
SLATE's Find a Job Friday Series
9/1/2023 10:00am
SLATE Job Center
St. Louis, MO
Free
Super Reader Scavenger Hunt (Teens)
9/1/2023
Lewis & Clark Branch
9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
Civilian Review Board Meetings (CRB)
9/4/2023 6:00pm
Ferguson, MO
Dog's Day at the Pool
9/5/2023 5:00pm
All dogs must be current on DHLLP and rabies vaccines, must present proof at the door. Dogs must be recently bathed, have an ID tag on at all times, and always be accompanied by an adult human.
White Birch Park, White Birch Bay Aquatic Center
1186 Teson Road
Hazelwood, MO
Voices of Jubilation, an UMSL Community Gospel Choir
9/5/2023 7:00pm
Join Voices of Jubilation, the new UMSL Community Gospel Choir, directed by Maria A. Ellis. Beginning after Labor Day, VoJ will meet every Tuesday at the Touhill PAC from 7-9pm. Special performances include a Tribute to Robert Ray, Jazz for the Holidays, and UMSL Choir concerts. Fee per semester: Students $10; UMSL Faculty, Staff, Alumni, and Community Members $30
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, Whitaker Room
One University Blvd
St. Louis, MO
$10.00 - $30.00
City Council Meeting in person at City Hall
9/5/2023 7:00pm
Black Jack, MO
Farmers Market Commission Meeting
9/6/2023 6:30pm
Ferguson Community Center
Wabash Room) 1050 Smith Ave
Ferguson, MO
Plan Commission Meetings
9/6/2023 6:00pm
Meeting may be cancelled if there are no items for review
Ferguson City Hall
110 Church Street
Ferguson, MO
Residential housing & Zoning
9/6/2023 6:30pm
Nodiff Marvin
500 Skinker Blvd
St. Louis, MO
CONCERTS AND LIVE MUSIC
Free BBQ Concert: Polyphony Marimba
8/31/2023 6:00pm
Greg Freeman Park
6008 Kingsbury
St. Louis, MO
50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Celebration
9/1/2023 5:30pm
St. Louis County Library is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop with special programming. The celebration will culminate in an outdoor Hip Hop Block Party with food trucks, a live DJ, a graffiti wall, and other activities on Friday, September 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bangert Park in Florissant.
Bangert Park
275 S New Florissant Rd
Florissant, MO
Free
Chrisette Michele
9/1/2023 and 9/1/2023 7:00pm and 8:00pm
She’s released over 100 songs and collaborated with everyone from Jay Z to George Duke, Natalie Cole to Nas and John Legend to Drake…
City Winery St. Louis
3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158
St. Louis, MO
$60.00 - $75.00
Desi Banks: The Purpose Chaser Tour (Comedy)
9/1/2023 7:30pm
The Pageant
6161 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO
Toosii: Naujour Tour
9/2/2023 8:00pm
The Pageant
6161 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO
$34.50 - $49.50
TownsendX3 Agency presentes Dylan Triplett (Blues)
9/3/2023 7:00pm
City Winery St. Louis
3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158
St. Louis, MO
$25.00
Trippie Redd - Take Me Away Tour
9/4/2023 7:30pm
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
14141 Riverport Dr
St. Louis, MO
$34.50 - $109.50
Great Artists Series '23 Augustin Hadelich, violin at E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall
9/6/2023
Washington University in St. Louis
1 Brookings Dr
St. Louis, MO
Edison Box Office: 314-935-6543
CeCe Winans Believe for it Tour (Tickets still available)
10/19/23, 7pm
Chaifetz Arena
1 S Compton Ave
St. Louis, MO
An Evening with Al Green Live
& Bettye LaVette
11/25/23
Family Arena - St. Charles
2002 Arena Parkway
St. Charles, MO
FAIRS, FESTIVALS AND MARKETS
One Africa! One Nation! Farmers Market
9/2/2023 10:00am
This market season is all about buying from each other and selling to everyone, to bring commerce back into the Black commnity
O'Fallon Park Boathouse-West Florissant and Harris Ave
Wilbert Long Senior Drive
St. Louis, MO
Free
Tower Grove Farmers' Market
9/2/2023 8:00am - 12:00 pm.
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Drive
St. Louis, MO
Tower Grove Farmers' Market
9/5/2023 4:00pm -7:00 pm.
MUSEUMS AND ART EXHIBITS
Art to Make You Smile - a juried art event
9/1/2023 12:00pm
Soulard Art Gallery
St. Louis, MO
Free
First Friday
9/1/2023
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
This First Friday celebrates the last looks at our Spring/Summer exhibition season.
3750 Washington Blvd
St. Louis, MO
Free
Nothing to Hide: Mental Illness in the Family Photography Exhibition
9/1/2023
Presented by Family Diversity Projects This exhibit seeks to dispel harmful misconceptions and myths about mental illness. On display at the Cliff Cave Branch. All Ages.
Cliff Cave Branch
5430 Telegraph Rd.
St. Louis, MO
Work in Progress: Justin Favela
9/5/2023 6:00pm
View upcoming exhibiting artist Justin Favela's major mural installation in its final days of completion and join the artist in conversation with CAM Associate Curator Misa Jeffereis.
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
3750 Washington Blvd
St. Louis, MO
Free
TALKS & LECTURES
9/7/23, 9am - 4:30pm
Music At The Intersection'sIntersessions conference, in conjunction with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation!
School of Communications
Webster University - Sverdrip Building
8300 Big Bend Blvd.,
Webster Groves
Free to attend | Register at Metrotix.com
Join us a day filled with workshops and presentations for musicians and other creative professionals.
(SPIRITUALITY AND RELIGION)
The Bible and The Black Man & Black Woman Seminar Tour
9/2/2023 1:00pm
Eyeseeme African American Children's Bookstore
6951 Olive Blvd
University City, MO
Free
