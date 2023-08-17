Charity
Aug. 18, 8 pm: Legacy Institute's Award Ceremony Fundraiser, The Pageant, $60-$80
Aug. 25, 6:30-9:30 pm: Hatz4Hearts presents Annual Pink Carpet Community Gala, Missouri Athletic Club, $75-$600
Community
Aug. 18, 6-10 pm: WEPOWER Weekend: The Garden Party 18, co-hosted with The Missouri Botanical Garden, $50
Aug. 19, 11 am-3 pm: WEPOWER Weekend: Building Community Wealth, Hyde Park, Free
Aug. 19, 7-10 pm: Beats x Brews, Saint Louis Hop Shop, Free
Concerts
Aug. 18, 8-11 pm: City Winery St. Louis presents The Dirty Dozen Brass Band live in concert, $35-$42
Aug. 19, 8 pm: City Winery St. Louis presents Anita Wilson live in concert, $28-$35
Aug. 19, The Smooth Jazz Cruise on Land The Factory St. Louis, $34.50-$97.50
Aug. 19, 8-11:59 pm: Soulja Boy, The Hawthorn, $40.00
Aug. 21, 7 pm: Beyoncé - Renaissance World Tour, The Dome at America’s Center, $50.50-$2,501.00
Aug. 24, 7-8 pm: Concerts in the Garden featuring Harvey Lockhart and the Collective, Reading Garden at the Sachs Branch in Chesterfield, Free
Aug. 25, 7 pm: Moneybagg Yo - Larger Than Life Tour, Chaifetz Arena, $49.50-$165
Aug. 25, 7:30 pm: T-DUBB-O - Life Lessons Tour, Pop's Concert Venue, $12
Festivals & Fairs
Aug. 19-20, 8 pm: 1st Annual Queens of the Lou Music Festival 2023, Off Broadway, $15
Aug. 19, 1-7 pm: 9th Annual St. Louis African American Artifacts Festival and Bazaar, Crown Square Plaza (Old North Historic District), Free
Aug. 19, 11 am-4 pm: Back-to-School Fair @ Clay Community Resource Center, Free
Aug. 26-27, 2-10:45 pm: Evolution Festival, Forest Park, $89.50-$449.50
Food & Drink
Aug. 20, 1-3 pm: Beyonce Renaissance Concert Pre-Game Brunch, HeyDay HQ, $60
Literary Arts
Aug. 25, 1-2 pm: Author Talk: "Enslavement and the Underground Railroad in MO and IL", The Field House Museum, Free
Museums & Exhibitions
Aug. 18 - Aug. 25, 9:30 am-4:30 pm: The Saint Louis Science Center welcomes Mandela: The Official Exhibition, Free
Aug. 19, 12-5 pm: SLAM Block Party Hip Hop Exhibition, Saint Louis Art Museum, Free
Religion & Spirituality
Aug. 19, 7-10 pm: We On Blast with Dee-1, The Advancing Church, $15
Talks & Lectures
Aug. 23, 6-8 pm: From Feels to Facts: A candid conversation about colorism, HeyDay HQ, Free
Theater
Aug. 18 -19, Aug. 25- 26, 8-11 pm: "Ragtime" at Union Avenue Opera, $55-$165
Aug. 18 - Aug. 20, 8:15 pm: Sister Act, MUNY, $19-$120
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.