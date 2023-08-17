Photograph: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Charity

Aug. 18, 8 pm: Legacy Institute's Award Ceremony Fundraiser, The Pageant, $60-$80

Aug. 25, 6:30-9:30 pm: Hatz4Hearts presents Annual Pink Carpet Community Gala, Missouri Athletic Club, $75-$600

Community

Aug. 18, 6-10 pm: WEPOWER Weekend: The Garden Party 18, co-hosted with The Missouri Botanical Garden, $50

Aug. 19, 11 am-3 pm: WEPOWER Weekend: Building Community Wealth, Hyde Park, Free

Aug. 19, 7-10 pm: Beats x Brews, Saint Louis Hop Shop, Free

Concerts

Aug. 18, 8-11 pm: City Winery St. Louis presents The Dirty Dozen Brass Band live in concert, $35-$42

Aug. 19, 8 pm: City Winery St. Louis presents Anita Wilson live in concert, $28-$35

Aug. 19, The Smooth Jazz Cruise on Land The Factory St. Louis, $34.50-$97.50 

Aug. 19, 8-11:59 pm: Soulja Boy, The Hawthorn, $40.00

Aug. 21, 7 pm: Beyoncé - Renaissance World Tour, The Dome at America’s Center, $50.50-$2,501.00

Aug. 24, 7-8 pm: Concerts in the Garden featuring Harvey Lockhart and the Collective, Reading Garden at the Sachs Branch in Chesterfield, Free

Aug. 25, 7 pm: Moneybagg Yo - Larger Than Life Tour, Chaifetz Arena, $49.50-$165

Aug. 25, 7:30 pm: T-DUBB-O - Life Lessons Tour, Pop's Concert Venue, $12

Festivals & Fairs

Aug. 19-20, 8 pm: 1st Annual Queens of the Lou Music Festival 2023, Off Broadway, $15 

Aug. 19, 1-7 pm: 9th Annual St. Louis African American Artifacts Festival and Bazaar, Crown Square Plaza (Old North Historic District), Free

Aug. 19, 11 am-4 pm: Back-to-School Fair @ Clay Community Resource Center, Free

Aug. 26-27, 2-10:45 pm: Evolution Festival, Forest Park, $89.50-$449.50

Food & Drink

Aug. 20, 1-3 pm: Beyonce Renaissance Concert Pre-Game Brunch, HeyDay HQ, $60

Literary Arts

Aug. 25, 1-2 pm: Author Talk: "Enslavement and the Underground Railroad in MO and IL", The Field House Museum, Free

Museums & Exhibitions

Aug. 18 - Aug. 25, 9:30 am-4:30 pm: The Saint Louis Science Center welcomes Mandela: The Official Exhibition, Free

Aug. 19, 12-5 pm: SLAM Block Party Hip Hop Exhibition, Saint Louis Art Museum, Free

Religion & Spirituality

Aug. 19, 7-10 pm: We On Blast with Dee-1, The Advancing Church, $15

Talks & Lectures

Aug. 23, 6-8 pm: From Feels to Facts: A candid conversation about colorism, HeyDay HQ, Free

Theater

Aug. 18 -19,  Aug. 25- 26, 8-11 pm: "Ragtime" at Union Avenue Opera, $55-$165

Aug. 18 - Aug. 20, 8:15 pm: Sister Act, MUNY, $19-$120

