5th Dist Community Outreach Meeting

9/14/2023 7:00pm

North Patrol Div.

4014 Union Blvd St. Louis, MO

Arts & Letters Commission Meeting

9/14/2023 7:00pm

Heman Park Community Center

975 Pennsylvania Ave

University City, MO

(Virtual option)

City Plan Commission

9/14/2023 7:00pm

City Hall

415 Elm Grove Lane

Hazelwood, MO

City Council Meeting

in person at City Hall

9/19/2023 7:00pm

Black Jack, MO

JobNewsUSA.com St. Louis

Job Fair | Multi-Industry Hiring Event

9/14/2023 10:00am

Orlando’s Event Center

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO

Free

Jeske Park Neighborhood Association

9/14/2023 7:00pm

First Baptist Church of Ferguson

333 N. Florissant Rd

Ferguson, MO

SLATE’s Find a Job Friday Series

9/15/2023 10:00am

SLATE Job Center

St. Louis, MO

Free

PEACE & POWER:

A neighborhood healing popup

9/16/2023 1:00pm

Living with Purpose

St. Louis, MO

Free 

CITY Sprint

9/17/2023 1:30pm

CITYPARK

2100 Market St., St. Louis, MO

$40.00

FSBD Board of Directors Meeting

9/19/2023 5:30pm

Drake’s Place

701 S. Florissant Rd

Ferguson, MO

Parks Commission Monthly Meeting

9/19/2023 6:30pm

Heman Park Community Center

975 Pennsylvania Ave

University City, MO

SLATE Hiring Fair for the Hospitality and Culinary Industries

9/20/2023, 9:00am to 12:00 pm

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is hosting a hiring event for job seekers interested in hospitality and culinary career

opportunities, in particular take place on Conference Room of 1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103, 1st Floor.

Plan Commission Meetings

9/20/2023 6:00pm

Ferguson City Hall

110 Church Street

Ferguson, MO

Residential Housing & Zoning Committee

9/20/2023 5:30pm

5949 Kingsbury Ave

St. Louis, MO

Cedric the Entertainer - In conversion on his book Flipping Boxcars

9/23/2023 7:00 PM

Hi-Pointe Theatre

1005 McCausland Ave,

St. Louis, MO 63117

Left Bank Books

$40

CONCERTS AND LIVE SHOWS

Diana Ross

9/15/2023 8:00pm

The Fabulous Fox

527 N Grand Blvd St. Louis, MO

www.tickets-center.com

Daphnique Springs

9/14/2023 7:30pm

City Winery St. Louis

3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158

St. Louis, MO

$30.00 - $35.00

George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

9/14/2023 7:00pm

Off Broadway St Louis

3509 Lemp Ave St. Louis, MO

$25.00

Nicole Byer

9/15/2023 8:00pm

River City Casino & Hotel

777 River City Casino Blvd

St. Louis, MO

$35.00 - $65.00

Scream Tour 2023: Next UP!

9/15/2023 10:00am and 9/15/2023 7:00pm

Chaifetz Arena

1 S Compton Ave

St. Louis, MO

https://www.chaifetzarena. com/

Something Different Tonight

9/16/2023 7:30pm

Pop’s Concert Venue

300 Monsanto Ave

Sauget, IL

$10.00

Voices of Jubilation, an UMSL Community Gospel Choir

9/19/2023 7:00pm

Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, Whitaker Room

One University Blvd

St. Louis, MO

$10.00 - $30.00

Opening Weekend with Hilary Hahn (Violin)

St. Louis Symphony

Orchestra at Stifel Theatre

9/23/23, 7:00pm and 9/24/23, 3:00pm

For tickets, go to slso.org or call

314-534-1700

CeCe Winans Believe for it

Tour (Tickets still available)

10/19/23, 7pm

Chaifetz Arena

1 S Compton Ave

St. Louis, MO

www.chaifetzarena.com

FAIRS, FESTIVALS AND MARKETS

South Grand Fall and Music Fest

9/16/2023 11:00am

South Grand Blvd

St. Louis, MO

Free

Frizz Fest 2023 - Natural

Beauty Festival

9/16/2023 12:00pm

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Drive

St. Louis, MO

Tower Grove Farmers’ Market

9/16/2023 8:00am and 9/19/2023 4:00pm

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Drive

St. Louis, MO

TALKS & LECTURES

In the Shadows of the Ivory Tower: Reparations in Today’s Universities

9/14/2023 5:00pm

Saint Louis University, Pere

Marquette Gallery, 2nd Floor DuBourg Hall, 221 N Grand Blvd. St. Louis, MO

Free

Addressing Barriers to Independence for Domestic Violence Survivors Conference

9/15/2023 8:30am

Rung for Women

St. Louis, MO

The St. Louis American 95th Anniversary Panel Discussion

9/19/23, 11am

Missouri Museum of History Join us for a deep dive into the history and legacy of the St. Louis American over the past 95 years. How has the newspaper chronicled the Black community in the St. Louis region?

To what extent has it impacted and been impacted by other Black newspapers? How has the St. Louis American moved into the digital age, and what does the future hold?

5700 Lindell Blvd,

St. Louis, MO 63112

Free

ART ACTIVITIES, EXHIBITS AND MUSEUMS

Family Fun Fest

9/16/2023 10:00am

City of Refuge Christian Church

1208 N Sarah

St. Louis, MO

Free

Family Workshop / Painting as Sculpture

9/16/2023 1:00pm

Laumeier Sculpture Park

12580 Rott Road.

The OVP Kickback-Columbus Square

9/16/2023 2:00pm

Columbus Square Park

St. Louis, MO, Free

Family Sunday

9/17/2023 1:00pm

Saint Louis Art Museum

One Fine Arts Drive

St. Louis, MO, Free

PorchFest STL 2023

9/17/2023 1:00pm

Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council

6008 Kingsbury,

St. Louis, MO,

Free

Artifacts & Fictions Curated by Students in Illustration and Visual Culture at John M. Olin Library

9/18/2023 - 9/20/2023

Washington University

1 Brookings Dr

St. Louis, MO

