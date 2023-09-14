COMMUNITY
5th Dist Community Outreach Meeting
9/14/2023 7:00pm
North Patrol Div.
4014 Union Blvd St. Louis, MO
Arts & Letters Commission Meeting
9/14/2023 7:00pm
Heman Park Community Center
975 Pennsylvania Ave
University City, MO
(Virtual option)
City Plan Commission
9/14/2023 7:00pm
City Hall
415 Elm Grove Lane
Hazelwood, MO
City Council Meeting
in person at City Hall
9/19/2023 7:00pm
Black Jack, MO
JobNewsUSA.com St. Louis
Job Fair | Multi-Industry Hiring Event
9/14/2023 10:00am
Orlando’s Event Center
2050 Dorsett Village
Maryland Heights, MO
Free
Jeske Park Neighborhood Association
9/14/2023 7:00pm
First Baptist Church of Ferguson
333 N. Florissant Rd
Ferguson, MO
SLATE’s Find a Job Friday Series
9/15/2023 10:00am
SLATE Job Center
St. Louis, MO
Free
PEACE & POWER:
A neighborhood healing popup
9/16/2023 1:00pm
Living with Purpose
St. Louis, MO
Free
CITY Sprint
9/17/2023 1:30pm
CITYPARK
2100 Market St., St. Louis, MO
$40.00
FSBD Board of Directors Meeting
9/19/2023 5:30pm
Drake’s Place
701 S. Florissant Rd
Ferguson, MO
Parks Commission Monthly Meeting
9/19/2023 6:30pm
Heman Park Community Center
975 Pennsylvania Ave
University City, MO
SLATE Hiring Fair for the Hospitality and Culinary Industries
9/20/2023, 9:00am to 12:00 pm
The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is hosting a hiring event for job seekers interested in hospitality and culinary career
opportunities, in particular take place on Conference Room of 1520 Market Street, St. Louis, MO 63103, 1st Floor.
Plan Commission Meetings
9/20/2023 6:00pm
Ferguson City Hall
110 Church Street
Ferguson, MO
Residential Housing & Zoning Committee
9/20/2023 5:30pm
5949 Kingsbury Ave
St. Louis, MO
Cedric the Entertainer - In conversion on his book Flipping Boxcars
9/23/2023 7:00 PM
Hi-Pointe Theatre
1005 McCausland Ave,
St. Louis, MO 63117
Left Bank Books
$40
CONCERTS AND LIVE SHOWS
Diana Ross
9/15/2023 8:00pm
The Fabulous Fox
527 N Grand Blvd St. Louis, MO
Daphnique Springs
9/14/2023 7:30pm
City Winery St. Louis
3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158
St. Louis, MO
$30.00 - $35.00
George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
9/14/2023 7:00pm
Off Broadway St Louis
3509 Lemp Ave St. Louis, MO
$25.00
Nicole Byer
9/15/2023 8:00pm
River City Casino & Hotel
777 River City Casino Blvd
St. Louis, MO
$35.00 - $65.00
Scream Tour 2023: Next UP!
9/15/2023 10:00am and 9/15/2023 7:00pm
Chaifetz Arena
1 S Compton Ave
St. Louis, MO
https://www.chaifetzarena. com/
Something Different Tonight
9/16/2023 7:30pm
Pop’s Concert Venue
300 Monsanto Ave
Sauget, IL
$10.00
Voices of Jubilation, an UMSL Community Gospel Choir
9/19/2023 7:00pm
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, Whitaker Room
One University Blvd
St. Louis, MO
$10.00 - $30.00
Opening Weekend with Hilary Hahn (Violin)
St. Louis Symphony
Orchestra at Stifel Theatre
9/23/23, 7:00pm and 9/24/23, 3:00pm
For tickets, go to slso.org or call
314-534-1700
CeCe Winans Believe for it
Tour (Tickets still available)
10/19/23, 7pm
Chaifetz Arena
1 S Compton Ave
St. Louis, MO
FAIRS, FESTIVALS AND MARKETS
South Grand Fall and Music Fest
9/16/2023 11:00am
South Grand Blvd
St. Louis, MO
Free
Frizz Fest 2023 - Natural
Beauty Festival
9/16/2023 12:00pm
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Drive
St. Louis, MO
Tower Grove Farmers’ Market
9/16/2023 8:00am and 9/19/2023 4:00pm
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Drive
St. Louis, MO
TALKS & LECTURES
In the Shadows of the Ivory Tower: Reparations in Today’s Universities
9/14/2023 5:00pm
Saint Louis University, Pere
Marquette Gallery, 2nd Floor DuBourg Hall, 221 N Grand Blvd. St. Louis, MO
Free
Addressing Barriers to Independence for Domestic Violence Survivors Conference
9/15/2023 8:30am
Rung for Women
St. Louis, MO
The St. Louis American 95th Anniversary Panel Discussion
9/19/23, 11am
Missouri Museum of History Join us for a deep dive into the history and legacy of the St. Louis American over the past 95 years. How has the newspaper chronicled the Black community in the St. Louis region?
To what extent has it impacted and been impacted by other Black newspapers? How has the St. Louis American moved into the digital age, and what does the future hold?
5700 Lindell Blvd,
St. Louis, MO 63112
Free
ART ACTIVITIES, EXHIBITS AND MUSEUMS
Family Fun Fest
9/16/2023 10:00am
City of Refuge Christian Church
1208 N Sarah
St. Louis, MO
Free
Family Workshop / Painting as Sculpture
9/16/2023 1:00pm
Laumeier Sculpture Park
12580 Rott Road.
The OVP Kickback-Columbus Square
9/16/2023 2:00pm
Columbus Square Park
St. Louis, MO, Free
Family Sunday
9/17/2023 1:00pm
Saint Louis Art Museum
One Fine Arts Drive
St. Louis, MO, Free
PorchFest STL 2023
9/17/2023 1:00pm
Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council
6008 Kingsbury,
St. Louis, MO,
Free
Artifacts & Fictions Curated by Students in Illustration and Visual Culture at John M. Olin Library
9/18/2023 - 9/20/2023
Washington University
1 Brookings Dr
St. Louis, MO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.