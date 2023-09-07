COMMUNITY
9/7/2023, 5:30pm
Council Special Meeting
Ferguson City Hall
110 Church Street Ferguson, MO
9/8/2023, 10:00am
SLATE's Find a Job Friday Series
SLATE Job Center St. Louis, MO
Free
9/9/2023, 10:00am
Grandparents Day
Scott Joplin House State Historic Site
2658 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis, MO
Free
9/9/2023, 9:00am
Walk to End Lupus Now
Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park- Tremayne Pavilion
13725 Marine Ave Maryland Heights, MO
Free
9/10/2023, 10:00am
Family Hours at Up-Down STL
The Up-Down STL family hours are the first Sunday of each month! The Up-Down STL is opening their doors to those under 21 between 10am and 2pm to give families a place to hang out for an afternoon. This means they will be opening an hour early! The Up-Down STL will be selling pizza by the slice for those who are hungry, as well as soda and other kid-friendly drinks to those under 21 and will be offering a full bar to those over 21. As always, games are 25 cents or one token per play. This event is free to attend and is open to all ages. All minors MUST be accompanied by someone who is 21 or older. At 2pm, anyone over the age of 21 is welcome to stay, but those under 21 must leave at that time. Participating Members: Up-Down STL
St. Louis, MO
Free
9/11/2023, 7:00pm
SDCC Board Meeting
SDCC Office- 6008 Kingsbury Avenue
St. Louis, MO
9/12/2023, 7:00pm
City Council Meeting
Ferguson City Hall
110 Church Street
Ferguson, MO
9/13/2023, 6:30pm
Historic District Committee
SDCC Office
6008 Kingsbury Avenue
St. Louis, MO
9/13/2023, 6:00pm
Urban Forestry Commission Meeting - Virtual
Centennial Commons (Recreation Center)
University City, MO
CONCERTS AND LIVE MUSIC
9/7/2023, 8:00pm
Damons Williams - Still Funny AF! (Comedy)
City Winery
St. Louis 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158
St. Louis, MO
$22.00 - $25.00
9/7/2023
Animated COCA 524
Trinity Ave St. Louis, MO
Music at the Intersection
Intersessions Conference
9/7 - 9/8/2023
For more information, go to musicattheintersection.org
9/8/2023, 8:00pm
The Townsendx3 Agency & Angel Present Shanelle Riana
City Winery St. Louis
3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158
St. Louis, MO
$25.00 - $28.00
Music at the Intersection
9/9 - 9/10/2023
For more information, go to musicattheintersection.org
9/9/2023, 6:00pm
Lafayette Square Summer Concerts
Lafayette Square Park
St. Louis, MO
Free
9/12/2023, 7:00pm
Voices of Jubilation, an UMSL Community Gospel Choir
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, Whitaker Room
One University Blvd
St. Louis, MO
$10.00 - $30.00
9/13/2023, 8:00pm
Janelle Monáe
Stifel Theatre
1400 Market Street
St. Louis, MO
$48.50 - $88.50
9/13/2023 8:00pm
Joy Oladokun: Living Proof Tour
Joy Oladokun has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket will go towards supporting gun violence prevention initiatives. General Admission Event. All Ages Allowed. Please note: All tickets carry fees. Tickets purchased in person at The Pageant Box Office with cash will be discounted to face value. Mobile tickets will be available starting 72 hours prior to event time, Ticketmaster will email you a reminder about your tickets once they become available.
Delmar Hall 6133
Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO
$26.00
9/13/2023 8:00pm
Noah Kahan: The Stick Season Tour
Saint Louis Music Park
750 Casino Center Dr
Maryland Heights, MO
$40.50 - $80.50
FAIRS, FESTIVALS AND MARKETS
9/8/2023, 4:00pm
Sauce Magazine Food Truck Friday
Join Sauce Magazine's Food Truck Friday all summer long in Tower Grove Park at the West End & Gurney Picnic sites. More than 20 trucks park will be part of one of the most beloved outdoor food events in St. Louis. For more information, visit saucefoodtruckfriday.com
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Drive
St. Louis, MO
9/9/2023, 8:00am
Tower Grove Farmers' Market
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Drive
St. Louis, MO
9/12/2023, 4:00pm
ART ACTIVITIES, EXHIBITS AND MUSEUMS
9/7/2023
Art Speaks: Class in Session!
Join Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellow Charlie Farrell as she discusses artists Augusta Savage and Margaret Burroughs and their roles as educators. Both working during their respective Renaissances \(Harlem and Chicago\), Savage and Burroughs felt it important to foster the creative development of young people in their community. Farrell will discuss their individual practices in addition to their reverberating impact on their communities. Participants will receive Zoom information after registering. This event will have automated closed captions. A recording of the program may be posted on the Museum's YouTube channel and at slam.org at a later dat
Saint Louis Art Museum One Fine Arts Drive
St. Louis, MO
Free
9/9/2023, 10:00pm
Convergence: Creative Play & Storytime
Youth, ages 5-9, with their grownup, are invited to join us for drop-in story time and fun, hands-on activities. Join us this week to delve into some amazing books and explore our creativity through art. Join us on select Saturdays, 10-11:30 am, for storytime & creative play. Explore the exhibit through a youth tour and storytime! Kiddos ages 5-9 enjoy the opportunity to create their own project similar to the work in the exhibition.
Craft Alliance
5080 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO
Free
9/9/2023
Educator Open House for "The Culture: Hip Hop in Contemporary Art"
This Open House is designed for teachers to learn about the exhibition The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century and discover programs, opportunities, and resources for connecting students with the exhibition and the broader canon of hip hop and contemporary art. The Open House will include visits to the exhibition, art-making activities, talks, performances, and hands-on opportunities led by local artists, organizations, and students.
Saint Louis Art Museum
One Fine Arts Drive
St. Louis, MO
9/9/2023, 1:00pm
Artist Talk: Hajra Waheed
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
3750 Washington Blvd
St. Louis, MO
Free
9/10/2023
Family Sunday-Remix
You're invited to the Museum every Sunday for hands-on art activities and special interactive components for kids within the galleries. Each week's activities focus on a different, family-friendly theme. Join us for an art activity inspired by The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century that involves sound! Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective, beat-making workshop GARAGE LAB, SCULPTURE HALL 2-4 PM Learn the basics of composing your own beat.
Saint Louis Art Museum
One Fine Arts Drive
St. Louis, MO
Free
9/10/2023, 11:00am
SUNDAY TOUR / Trees: Deep in the Woods
Spend the morning surrounded by nature for a late summer hike! Learn about several types of tree species that shade Laumeier's Art Hike Trail with local arborist Michael Garrett, Director of Horticulture. FREE, reservation required RSVP.
Laumeier Sculpture Park
12580 Rott Road
St. Louis, MO
9/12/2023
Young Friends Cocktails and Tour of The Culture
Young Friends events are available exclusively to Young Friends Members. Join today . Join us for an evening in The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century . Bring a guest and enjoy delightful conversation, light hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, and a docent-led tour through the exhibition. This event is complimentary for two RSVPs to all Young Friends Members and includes Museum garage parking.
Saint Louis Art Museum
One Fine Arts Drive
St. Louis, MO
OUTDOORS ACTIVITIES
9/10/2023, 8:30am
Beginner Bird Walk - Adult
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Drive
St. Louis, MO
9/10/2023, 1:00pm
U City Parks 100 - Bike the Parks Event
Centennial Commons (Recreation Center)
University City, MO
9/10/2023 1:00pm
TALKS & LECTURES
9/10/2023, 2:00pm
Lecture Series: St. Louis LGBTQ Historian, Steven Brawley
Steven Louis Brawley is a public historian noted for his research related to LGBTQIA+ and pop culture topics. He is the founder of the St. Louis LGBT History Project and Executive Vice President of Area Resources for Community and Human Services \(ARCHS\). He is also the author of Gay and Lesbian St. Louis and a frequent lecturer at educational institutions
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Drive
St. Louis, MO
