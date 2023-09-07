JV

Janelle Monáe

 Photo by Mike Gray | Courtesy of LFI | Avalon.red

COMMUNITY

9/7/2023, 5:30pm 

Council Special Meeting 

Ferguson City Hall 

110 Church Street Ferguson, MO

9/8/2023, 10:00am 

 

SLATE's Find a Job Friday Series 

SLATE Job Center St. Louis, MO 

Free

9/9/2023, 10:00am 

Grandparents Day 

Scott Joplin House State Historic Site 

2658 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis, MO 

Free

 

9/9/2023, 9:00am 

Walk to End Lupus Now 

Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park- Tremayne Pavilion 

13725 Marine Ave Maryland Heights, MO 

Free

 

9/10/2023, 10:00am 

Family Hours at Up-Down STL

The Up-Down STL family hours are the first Sunday of each month! The Up-Down STL is opening their doors to those under 21 between 10am and 2pm to give families a place to hang out for an afternoon. This means they will be opening an hour early! The Up-Down STL will be selling pizza by the slice for those who are hungry, as well as soda and other kid-friendly drinks to those under 21 and will be offering a full bar to those over 21. As always, games are 25 cents or one token per play. This event is free to attend and is open to all ages. All minors MUST be accompanied by someone who is 21 or older. At 2pm, anyone over the age of 21 is welcome to stay, but those under 21 must leave at that time. Participating Members: Up-Down STL

St. Louis, MO 

Free

 

9/11/2023, 7:00pm 

SDCC Board Meeting 

SDCC Office- 6008 Kingsbury Avenue

St. Louis, MO

 

9/12/2023, 7:00pm 

City Council Meeting 

Ferguson City Hall 

110 Church Street 

Ferguson, MO

 

9/13/2023, 6:30pm 

Historic District Committee 

SDCC Office 

6008 Kingsbury Avenue 

St. Louis, MO

 

9/13/2023, 6:00pm 

Urban Forestry Commission Meeting - Virtual 

Centennial Commons (Recreation Center)

University City, MO

 

CONCERTS AND LIVE MUSIC

9/7/2023, 8:00pm 

Damons Williams - Still Funny AF! (Comedy)

City Winery

St. Louis 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158 

St. Louis, MO 

$22.00 - $25.00

 

9/7/2023

Animated COCA 524

Trinity Ave St. Louis, MO

 

Music at the Intersection 

Intersessions Conference

9/7 - 9/8/2023 

For more information, go to musicattheintersection.org

 

9/8/2023, 8:00pm 

The Townsendx3 Agency & Angel Present Shanelle Riana

City Winery St. Louis 

3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158 

St. Louis, MO 

$25.00 - $28.00

 

Music at the Intersection

9/9 - 9/10/2023 

For more information, go to musicattheintersection.org

 

9/9/2023, 6:00pm 

Lafayette Square Summer Concerts 

Lafayette Square Park

St. Louis, MO 

Free

9/12/2023, 7:00pm 

Voices of Jubilation, an UMSL Community Gospel Choir 

Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, Whitaker Room 

One University Blvd 

St. Louis, MO 

$10.00 - $30.00

9/13/2023, 8:00pm 

Janelle Monáe 

Stifel Theatre 

1400 Market Street 

St. Louis, MO 

$48.50 - $88.50

9/13/2023 8:00pm 

Joy Oladokun: Living Proof Tour 

Joy Oladokun has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket will go towards supporting gun violence prevention initiatives. General Admission Event. All Ages Allowed. Please note: All tickets carry fees. Tickets purchased in person at The Pageant Box Office with cash will be discounted to face value. Mobile tickets will be available starting 72 hours prior to event time, Ticketmaster will email you a reminder about your tickets once they become available.

Delmar Hall 6133 

Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 

$26.00

9/13/2023 8:00pm 

Noah Kahan: The Stick Season Tour 

Saint Louis Music Park 

750 Casino Center Dr 

Maryland Heights, MO 

$40.50 - $80.50

FAIRS, FESTIVALS AND MARKETS

9/8/2023, 4:00pm 

Sauce Magazine Food Truck Friday 

Join Sauce Magazine's Food Truck Friday all summer long in Tower Grove Park at the West End & Gurney Picnic sites. More than 20 trucks park will be part of one of the most beloved outdoor food events in St. Louis. For more information, visit saucefoodtruckfriday.com

Tower Grove Park 

4257 Northeast Drive 

St. Louis, MO

9/9/2023, 8:00am 

Tower Grove Farmers' Market 

Tower Grove Park 

4257 Northeast Drive 

St. Louis, MO

9/12/2023, 4:00pm 

ART ACTIVITIES, EXHIBITS AND MUSEUMS

9/7/2023 

Art Speaks: Class in Session! 

Join Romare Bearden Graduate Museum Fellow Charlie Farrell as she discusses artists Augusta Savage and Margaret Burroughs and their roles as educators. Both working during their respective Renaissances \(Harlem and Chicago\), Savage and Burroughs felt it important to foster the creative development of young people in their community. Farrell will discuss their individual practices in addition to their reverberating impact on their communities. Participants will receive Zoom information after registering. This event will have automated closed captions. A recording of the program may be posted on the Museum's YouTube channel and at slam.org at a later dat

Saint Louis Art Museum One Fine Arts Drive 

St. Louis, MO 

Free

9/9/2023, 10:00pm 

Convergence: Creative Play & Storytime 

Youth, ages 5-9, with their grownup, are invited to join us for drop-in story time and fun, hands-on activities. Join us this week to delve into some amazing books and explore our creativity through art. Join us on select Saturdays, 10-11:30 am, for storytime & creative play. Explore the exhibit through a youth tour and storytime! Kiddos ages 5-9 enjoy the opportunity to create their own project similar to the work in the exhibition. 

Craft Alliance 

5080 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 

Free

9/9/2023 

Educator Open House for "The Culture: Hip Hop in Contemporary Art" 

This Open House is designed for teachers to learn about the exhibition The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century and discover programs, opportunities, and resources for connecting students with the exhibition and the broader canon of hip hop and contemporary art. The Open House will include visits to the exhibition, art-making activities, talks, performances, and hands-on opportunities led by local artists, organizations, and students.

Saint Louis Art Museum 

One Fine Arts Drive 

St. Louis, MO

9/9/2023, 1:00pm 

 

Artist Talk: Hajra Waheed 

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis 

3750 Washington Blvd 

St. Louis, MO 

Free

9/10/2023 

Family Sunday-Remix 

You're invited to the Museum every Sunday for hands-on art activities and special interactive components for kids within the galleries. Each week's activities focus on a different, family-friendly theme. Join us for an art activity inspired by The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century that involves sound! Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective, beat-making workshop GARAGE LAB, SCULPTURE HALL 2-4 PM Learn the basics of composing your own beat.

Saint Louis Art Museum 

One Fine Arts Drive 

St. Louis, MO 

Free

9/10/2023, 11:00am 

SUNDAY TOUR / Trees: Deep in the Woods 

Spend the morning surrounded by nature for a late summer hike! Learn about several types of tree species that shade Laumeier's Art Hike Trail with local arborist Michael Garrett, Director of Horticulture. FREE, reservation required RSVP.

Laumeier Sculpture Park 

12580 Rott Road 

St. Louis, MO

9/12/2023 

Young Friends Cocktails and Tour of The Culture 

Young Friends events are available exclusively to Young Friends Members. Join today . Join us for an evening in The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century . Bring a guest and enjoy delightful conversation, light hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, and a docent-led tour through the exhibition. This event is complimentary for two RSVPs to all Young Friends Members and includes Museum garage parking.

Saint Louis Art Museum 

One Fine Arts Drive 

St. Louis, MO

OUTDOORS ACTIVITIES

9/10/2023, 8:30am 

Beginner Bird Walk - Adult 

Tower Grove Park 

4257 Northeast Drive 

St. Louis, MO

9/10/2023, 1:00pm 

U City Parks 100 - Bike the Parks Event 

Centennial Commons (Recreation Center)

University City, MO

9/10/2023 1:00pm 

TALKS & LECTURES

9/10/2023, 2:00pm 

Lecture Series: St. Louis LGBTQ Historian, Steven Brawley 

Steven Louis Brawley is a public historian noted for his research related to LGBTQIA+ and pop culture topics. He is the founder of the St. Louis LGBT History Project and Executive Vice President of Area Resources for Community and Human Services \(ARCHS\). He is also the author of Gay and Lesbian St. Louis and a frequent lecturer at educational institutions

Tower Grove Park 

4257 Northeast Drive

St. Louis, MO

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.