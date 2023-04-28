Counterpublic 2023, a civic exhibition displaying public art and storytelling from St. Louis’ past, present and future, continues July 15, 2023, along six miles of Jefferson Avenue.
Following its debut in 2020, the second edition features 30 commissioned artists including works from Jen Everett, Yvonne Osei, Damon Davis, and more.
“At the core [Counterpublic] is really a public art festival,” James McAnally, co-founder and artistic director of Counterpublic, said.
“It's free and open to the public. Different projects are part of the exhibition including film screenings, musical performances, and other visual arts and public space initiatives.”
A series of workshops is underway in collaboration with local artists, touching on various subjects.
“All of the information, objects, and sounds we collect in our lives [we want] to preserve. But [we] also have to come to grips with the fact that we are going to lose some of that material over time. Think about how we make sure that we are preserving stories, how we are engaging with our generation.”
Yvonne Osei’s “While You’re Still Here” vinyl installation artwork along the Jefferson Avenue Bridge celebrates everyday workers that utilize the overpass, while also paying homage to the area’s floral district.
“The four corners of the bridge act as these portals that greet the viewer as they step onto the Jefferson Bridge,” Osei said.
“The work highlights the workers that use the bridge - an attendant from QuikTrip, a United States Postal Service worker, a Walter Knoll florist, and a receptionist at Courtyard by Marriott.”
McAnally and Lee Broughton organize the showcase with assistance from Allison Glenn, Diya Vij, New Red Order, Katherine Simóne Reynolds,and Risa Puleo. They each research the origins of a specific neighborhood and to help Counterpublic reach its various audiences.
The neighborhoods include Sugarloaf Mound, the last standing Indigenous mound in St. Louis, and Mill Creek Valley, the historic Black neighborhood that was demolished due to urban renewal.
“I’m building infrastructure to make sure that we are connecting local artists, local neighborhood associations, groups, storytellers, and volunteers with Counterpublic,” Melisa Sanders, Counterpublic community engagement strategist said.
“We look at it as a national platform, but it's also a way for us to amplify the voices of those locally who are doing a lot of amazing things in the art world, and in the visual and audio history world.”
Sanders added Counterpublic is asking for a response from people who see small yellow signs along Jefferson.
“We ask a question or a prompt about your own history, your stories that need to be heard or told,” Sanders said. “We want you to text in those things important to you to make sure we highlight that.”
Other projects include the Griot Museum of Black History, commissioned works to the Griot, the George B. Vashon Museum of African American History, and more.
Counterpublic was launched in 2020 by The Luminary gallery on Cherokee Street, which McAnally co-founded. The first edition was along Cherokee Street and featured works from 37 artists. Counterpublic incorporated as a 501c3 nonprofit in 2021.
“Counterpublic is about highlighting the community, looking at St. Louis as a promise and at the idea of healing the city,” Osei said.
Learn more about Counterpublic by visiting its website, counterpublic.org.
